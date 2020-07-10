Recording Artist, Jaclyn Manfredi Releases "Bad News", Appropriately Named Song and Video for 2020

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --New York area based label/management company, AHM Media, will release Jaclyn Manfredi's new video and single, "Bad News", on July 24th. This is the second video and single, the recording artist has released this year.

Manfredi, 20, and originally from Long Island, NY, has generated attention with her rich vocal tone and R&B songwriting style, which lead to her being featured on a 2019 SONY/ATV backed Motown tribute of classic Motown songs where she sings a blistering rendition of the Isley Bros. Classic, "It's Your Thing." Her upcoming video and single, "Bad News," shows Manfredi tapping into the collective public sentiment for 2020 through the lens of a toxic romantic relationship.

"This song is basically me having a conversation with myself," she says. "You know the person you're with isn't the best for you, but you still stay with a false hope."

The music video for "Bad News," filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and directed by Carl Diebold, (Gavin DeGraw, Lauren Daigle, and Rascal Flatts), shows Manfredi having the conversation with the light and dark sides of her personality.

Jaclyn Manfredi has studied with renowned vocal coach, Don Lawrence (Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera), to refine her skills since signing with AHM Media and working with manager/producer Alex Houton.

Manfredi's new single, "Bad News," was mixed by 6X GRAMMY™ winning mixing engineer, Brian Vibberts, a long time business partner of Houton's.

"Bad News" will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music streaming/download platforms starting July 24th, with pre-save available July 17th at https://smarturl.it/JMBadNewsPreSave. For more information about Jaclyn Manfredi visit http://www.jaclynmanfredi.com .

About AHM Media: AHM Media is a New York City area based music production/management company led by Alex Houton. Houton is a producer, songwriter, and manager, who has worked with emerging and signed artists for all of the major record labels. For more information about AHM Media, visit http://www.alexhouton.com .

