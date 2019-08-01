Recording Artist Wins Copyright Infringement Suit and is awarded $29K

In 2018, Rodriguez's attorneys sent cease and desist letters demanding Rico and Avalos stop their infringement. Avalos removed the song from digital distribution and offered to pay all revenue generated, totaling $31.61 dollars, and further promised to discontinue any involvement with the song. "Based on a public claim from Rico's promoter of 2,000 purchases, we expected higher revenue, however, the sales report only showed 36 sales. To avoid further litigation, I agreed to the proposal," Rodriguez said. Despite Rodriguez's attorneys reaching out to the defendants to formally close the matter, neither defendant followed through nor were the defendants done infringing on Rodriguez's work.

In January of 2019, Rodriguez's rights were again infringed when Cortney Rico, publicly performed Pediré at a music venue alongside Eric Avalos, created a video of the performance and distributed it on the internet. "Creating and distributing a music video without obtaining a synchronization license from the owner, is another way to break Copyright Law," Rodriguez explained. The choice to move forward via the courts was as much about exercising the protection she has under the law, as to bring caution to fellow professional musicians. "Had I not registered my work, this case would have taken much longer to resolve," Rodriguez warns.

The US Western District Court ruled that the defendant's actions were willful, allowing for damages, attorney's fees and a permanent injunction banning defendants use of Pediré. Copyright Law is complex and constantly updating (as recently exemplified by the Supreme Court's Fourth Estate decision). Ms. Rodriguez partnered with San Antonio intellectual property attorneys Brandon Cook and Mike Villarreal in achieving this victory.

For media inquiries please contact info@EdiluMusicPublishing.com.

