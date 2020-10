Recording Artists Dyamond Doll, Ball Greezy, Trina And DJ Irie Collaborate For Miami Heat (Dwade Remix) And Music Video

"Inspiration of the original song was acknowledging Dwyane Wade after his retirement for bringing the city of Miami three-championship rings. The remix includes the current Miami Heat roster going for their fourth ring," said rapper Dyamond Doll. Doll dropped her first single and the original version of "Dwade" featuring Miami legend Trina in March.

"As a Miami Heat fan, I am excited to collaborate with Dyamond, Trina and DJ Irie for this project," said rapper Ball Greezy. Greezy has an impressive list of hit features including Lil' Duval "Smile (Living My Best Life)" alongside Snoop Dogg. Greezy's single "Bae Day 2," features Trina and Snoop Dogg.

Dark Boys Records is based in South Florida and was founded by CEO Joe B. The label features local recording artists Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. Additional new songs from Doll include "Automatic" featuring Legaxy and "Cut Her A** a Check". For more information on Dark Boys Records, please visit https://www.darkboysrecords.com.

