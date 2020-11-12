Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Awards $100,000 in Music Family Scholarships

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF) announced 125 students from the United States and Canada have each received Music Family Scholarships of up to $2,000. Members and children of American Federation of Musicians (AFM) members were invited to apply.

The MPTF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization funded by music companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada.

"At my father's music school, a thriving black business with people of all ethnicities, I experienced the American dream." Tweet this “Being surrounded in Houston by a thriving black business, with people of all ethnicities coming to the school, allowed me to experience the American dream,” said Samson Dinkins, who is studying Music Production and Recording at Los Angeles College of Music in Pasadena, CA. Dinkins described his family as “a musical beacon in the community of Houston.” His father founded the DDC School of Music, continues as a freelance professional musician and is member of AFM Local 65-699 (Houston, TX). Sophie Anne Lekas, recipient of a Music Performance Trust Fund Music Family Scholarship, is pursuing a Master’s degree in Engineering Science at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Her mother is a violinist and Concertmaster of the Northwest Indiana Symphony; her father is Principal Cello. Both are members of American Federation of Musicians Local 10-208 (Chicago, IL).

"When live music became complicated by COVID-19, we saw an opportunity to make funds available to families of professional musicians," said Dan Beck, MPTF Trustee. "We respect these professionals and it is clear their children do, too. Their essays articulated the passion and perseverance they learned in a music family."

Sophie-Ann Lekas compared her bloody knuckles, raw from training on the United States Naval Academy's boxing team, to her mother's own blistered fingertips, torn from practicing violin. She wrote of watching her mother repair her blisters with crazy glue and returning to practice.

"Examining my shaking hands, I was deciding whether to rest or push through the pain. I spent my childhood trying to meet the level of excellence my parents demanded. Now I demanded that excellence from myself. I wanted to be proud of the scars I earned. I carefully applied Vaseline to my knuckles, re-wound my wraps over my swelling fists, and continued working the punching bag."

Lekas is pursuing a Master's degree in Engineering Science at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Her mother is a violinist and Concertmaster of the Northwest Indiana Symphony; her father is Principal Cello. Both are members of AFM Local 10-208 (Chicago, IL).

"Making music, being around music, and listening to music is vital for everyone's health and education. It's wonderful to see these families receiving this support from the MPTF during this challenging year," said Ray Hair, AFM President. "The MPTF has long been a partner in providing opportunities for musicians to share music in our communities. Now with this scholarship, the MPTF further helps performing musicians and their families."

For winning essay excerpts and a complete recipient list, visit https://musicpf.org/scholarship-awardees/

