Recording Insights Now Available as a Transactable App in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

HOESBACH, Germany, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASC Technologies announced that their compliance recording solution, Recording Insights, is officially available as a transactable application in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. ASC customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, and its streamlined deployment and management. With this, activating and managing regulatory compliance becomes even easier for organizations all over the world.

Since ASC Technologies is a partner-centric organization, customers do get consultation on their compliance requirements and purchase the Recording Insights services from their certified ASC partner of choice. In the Azure Marketplace, Recording Insights can now be activated at the touch of a button. Customers can then activate up- and downscale user licenses and additional services in a fully automated manner within the Azure Marketplace.

"With this move, we continue our commitment to make regulatory compliance as easy as possible", stated Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC Technologies. "Recording Insights was built as a native Microsoft Teams cloud service and provides fully compliant recording services for companies with regulatory demands."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Recording Insights to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Recording Insights is a certified for Microsoft Teams compliance recording and analytics application. It captures and archives all communications via Teams, allowing customers to adopt Teams for their communication, while staying compliant with regulatory requirements. Users benefit from a secure and globally available Azure cloud storage, as well as an AI-based Compliance Engine offering transcription, translation, and automated rule-based risk management. Recording Insights ensures compliance across global regulations like GDPR, MiFID II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, and supports all Teams Phone options.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

