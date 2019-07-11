Recording Studio Secrets From The Industry's Elite

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Manning is one of the music industry's most sought after vocal coaches, largely because of his uncanny ability to "see inside your voice with his ears". Get instant access to Manning's expertise during Summer NAMM at his panel on "Vocal Prepping for the Studio."

Manning has worked with many of today's top recording artists such as: 10 Time Grammy winning members of Take 6 — Claude McKnight and Mark Kibble, Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus, Leona Lewis, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Hayley Williams. He is the creator of the world's most successful vocal training course, "The Singing Success Program" which has helped hundreds of thousands of singers in over 164 countries completely transform their voices.

Taking place on Friday, July 19 at 11:00am, Manning's session will look at how to prepare for getting the best performance from a singer quickly in the studio. It will cover everything from vocal coaching tips and techniques to microphone matching and fine tuning.

"The way you warmup is the way you're going to sing," says Manning. "But not all warmups are created equal." Over the last 30 years, Manning has created thousands of exercises, many of them unpublished and panel attendees will be privy to which of these exercises wield the best results quickly in the studio.

Manning will be joined on the panel by songwriter and producer, Brandon Hood, who has worked with artists like Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts and Jana Kramer, as well as singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey, who is a student of Manning's and will be demonstrating several vocal techniques on the spot. Dan Daley, who is considered the most widely published writer in pro audio, will be the host and moderator.

2019 Summer NAMM takes place from Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, July 20 in one of America's most musical cities — Nashville, Tennessee. This event allows attendees to explore the latest industry products while developing their skills through cutting-edge education, as well as dynamic live concerts and special events.

To learn more about Brett Manning, please visit https://www.singingsuccess.com .

To learn more about Summer NAMM, please visit https://www.namm.org .

