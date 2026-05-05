RecordPoint named in 2026 Responsible AI Solutions overview

Analyst focus on data and AI governance in regulated industries is growing

SEATTLE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecordPoint, the global data-trust platform, has been named in Forrester Research's The Responsible AI Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026, which RecordPoint believes is evidence of growing analyst attention on data governance as a prerequisite for responsible AI adoption.

To RecordPoint, its inclusion in the Forrester overview reflects its work helping highly regulated organizations — including government agencies and major financial institutions — govern data and AI systems at scale. RecordPoint and other responsible AI solution vendors are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise technology: ensuring AI systems operate on trusted, well-governed information.

"Responsible AI is an immediate operational requirement," RecordPoint CEO Anthony Woodward said.

"Organizations are deploying AI now, and many are doing so without a clear view of what data those systems are touching, how it's classified, or whether it's being used appropriately. That's a significant liability."

RecordPoint provides end-to-end automated governance across enterprise data and AI systems, giving organisations continuous visibility and control over how information is accessed and used. Policies are enforced in the background, enabling teams to meet compliance obligations without disrupting day-to-day operations. The platform integrates with existing enterprise environments, eliminating the need for costly migrations or manual oversight while maintaining a defensible audit trail.

The platform currently processes more than 15 million data transactions per day and manages nearly four billion records globally. Its client base spans some of the world's most heavily regulated environments, including the City of New York, Westpac, NAB, Macquarie, and regulatory bodies including APRA and ASIC.

Woodward said the scale of adoption reflects how seriously organisations are taking data governance as an AI prerequisite.

"We talk a lot about AI's potential, but not enough about what needs to happen before you can realize it. AI thrives on discernible, organized, governed data. Without that foundation, even the best models will return unreliable outputs, expose sensitive information, or in the worst case fall foul of regulators," he said.

"The organizations that are moving fastest with AI are the ones that got their data house in order first. That's what this recognition is really about. The governance layer is no longer optional."

The listing comes during a significant period of growth for RecordPoint. The company recently expanded its Victorian Government footprint to cover around 80 per cent of departments and acquired Redactive, an AI startup specializing in sensitive data discovery and permissions assurance. Together, these developments position RecordPoint to address the full lifecycle of AI governance — from data classification and access control through to compliance reporting and defensible disposal.

The Responsible AI Solutions Landscape overview is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase at forrester.com.

About RecordPoint

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sydney, RecordPoint is a global data-trust platform that enables organisations to discover, govern and control their information across systems, clouds and repositories. The platform provides AI-driven classification, regulatory compliance, lifecycle management and defensible disposal at enterprise scale. RecordPoint serves leading financial services institutions, government agencies and regulated industries worldwide.

Disclaimer:

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SOURCE RecordPoint