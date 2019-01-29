Records Management Expert Joins Advisory Board of Avenu Insights & Analytics

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing its commitment to the public sector, Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) has added Shirley Concolino to its advisory board. As a local government professional, Ms. Concolino will advise the company as it delivers new record management and digital processing solutions for cities and counties.

In her municipal career Ms. Concolino held positions for the City of Sacramento, California, including Operations Manager and City Clerk. Her responsibilities ranged from fiscal and personnel management to serving as the Records Manager who implemented a public request portal and workflow system.

"Shirley is at the top of her field with long list of accomplishments and the respect of colleagues going back decades," says CEO Paul Colangelo. "She will have an immediate and positive impact on our service delivery to jurisdictions and our growth."

Comments Ms. Concolino, "Governments struggle with the volume of records they produce, and it's important to address this because leaders must show they are being good stewards of citizens' information. I look forward to continuing my role in supporting this and other jurisdictional operations as part of Avenu's advisory board."

During her tenure in Sacramento she achieved the Master Municipal Clerk certification. She is a past president of City Clerk Association of California, and in 2010 was selected by that organization as California City Clerk of the Year. Ms. Concolino is also active in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Avenu Insights & Analytics has a long history of helping state and local governments boost revenue, optimize operations, and deepen community trust. Avenu's revenue enhancement and administration solutions enable jurisdictions to provide truly digital government that meets expectations of citizens, employees and elected officials.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY.

