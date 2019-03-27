RecordsFinder's Research through the Sex Offender Lookup Tool Reveals Police Officers as Most Affected Victims of Sexual Assault

Approximately 20% of these included serious violent crime. The most affected occupations are police officers, security guards, and bartenders. Nearly all other industries and work environments are also affected regularly: teaching professionals in Technical / Industrial schools have an especially high rate of workplace assaults. Retail and Medical industry workplaces also have considerably high rates of workplace violence. RecordsFinder.com's FREE Sex Offender Registry tool provides users with the tools they need to make informed decisions about whom to work with, by providing access to a complete database of criminal offenders.

Along with being included in the registry, each offender is given a risk level classification:

Level 1 - low risk of repeat offense.

Level 2 - moderate risk of repeat offense.

Level 3 - high risk of repeat offense and a danger to the public.

"Workplaces should be safe spaces for people to be productive, learn and grow," states Areg Sakanyan, President of RecordsFinder.com. "In today's environment, taking precautions makes sense. By enhancing the FREE Sex Offender Registry tool on Recordsfinder.com we hope to provide valuable information that could prevent workplace crime."

The US government registers the names and addresses of convicted sex offenders in order to protect the public from predators capable of recurring crime. Recordsfinder.com has compiled one of the largest and most comprehensive public records databases in the industry, which includes 2 billion searchable records. A growing database, Recordsfinder.com provides access to public records from property transactions, court records, vital statistics, bankruptcy filings, and driving records.

