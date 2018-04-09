RecordsKeeper - An Open Public Ecosystem for Record Keeping and Data Security

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664135/RecordsKeeper_Blockchain_Infographic.jpg )



However, experts believe that the full potential of the incredible Blockchain technology isn't yet explored. With every passing day, new use-cases are emerging for Blockchain technology. Every industry is solving old-age problems or making the entire system more efficient with the help of the Blockchain. But the surface has barely been scratched when it comes to the massive impact.

With the same belief, RecordsKeeper - an Open Public Ecosystem (with Mine-able Blockchain) for Record Keeping & Data Security has been announced.

Founded by Toshendra Sharma & Rohendra Singh in the November of 2016, RecordsKeeper platform is built to store, share, and manage data-objects safely in the form of key-value pair with each Blockchain transaction. The ecosystem is fueled by 'XRK tokens ' which are used to pay the transaction fees based of record size for every record published and is being collected by the miners as a reward for their efforts to conform the transaction over Blockchain using proof-of-work consensus.

The RecordsKeeper's Private Blockchain can also be setup in any local infrastructure or cloud. Alternatively, users can directly use RecordsKeeper's Public Blockchain which is maintained by hundreds of miners already and more are joining this mining pool every day. RecordsKeeper consists of passionate developers, marketers, and Blockchain-specialists who believe in what the platform offers to the world at large.

Since the platform is based on the Blockchain technology, which also powers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the data stored on it cannot be deleted, tampered, or edited in any form by anyone including the owner of the data. This decentralized outlook on how data stored is what makes RecordsKeeper a powerful platform.

Records published on RecordsKeeper are:

Immutable in nature

Verifiable without any trusted third party

Private, if encrypted before publishing

Authentic, cannot be created for old dates

Non-repudiable, once published cannot be denied

Several use-cases for the RecordsKeeper emerges due to fundamental nature of query-able key-value pair based storage system. Some of them are:

RecordsKeeper's public ledger also offers unlimited storage of data along with encrypted storage. By sending a transaction, this data can be shared with the interested parties. Due to the immutability of this public database, it can be used by millions of users to share and store records in verifiable formats.

As of today, a new block of data is being created every 15 seconds which can be maximum of 8MB with permissioned Proof-of-Work Consensus. And, for the RecordsKeeper's team, this is just the beginning.

For more information, visit RecordsKeeper. In case of any query, please reach out to us at hello@recordskeeper.co .

Contacts:

Toshendra Sharma

me@toshendra.com



SOURCE RecordsKeeper