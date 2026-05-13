RecordsOnline Launches ROMobile App, Bringing 92-County Licensed Texas Property Records Plants to iPhone and Android

New mobile app gives title agents, attorneys, and oil and gas professionals instant access to property records and CAD data from the field

TYLER, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecordsOnline, LLC proudly announced today the official launch of ROMobile, an innovative new mobile application designed for both iPhone and Android devices. This groundbreaking app is specifically tailored to provide various professionals, including title agents, underwriters, attorneys, surveyors, and oil and gas professionals, with direct, on-demand access to critical property records. This extensive access spans across a remarkable 92 licensed Texas counties, all conveniently available directly from their personal phone or tablet. Furthermore, the ROMobile application also efficiently delivers immediate search and download capabilities for comprehensive Central Appraisal District (CAD) information, encompassing all 254 counties throughout the entire state of Texas.

Previously, RecordsOnline users used the internet based system from a browser on their desktop. This represented a significant limitation for a wide array of professionals whose work frequently demands the ability to retrieve, thoroughly view, securely print, or conveniently share an essential property document even when they are physically away from their primary office location. ROMobile effectively alleviates and thoroughly removes this long-standing constraint, thus seamlessly placing the company's comprehensive and extensive title plant directly into the pockets of its numerous users, allowing for unprecedented mobility and responsiveness in their daily operations.

The operational process of ROMobile is straightforward:

Users can begin by signing in effortlessly with their existing and established RecordsOnline credentials, ensuring a smooth and familiar entry experience into the application.

Once logged in, users simply select their desired county from the comprehensive list available within the application, narrowing down their search focus.

The app offers robust search capabilities, allowing users to precisely locate information by entering a name, specific property details, an instrument number, or a particular volume/page reference for targeted results.

After initiating a search, users can efficiently browse through a list of matching instruments, with relevant instrument, name and property information, providing a comprehensive overview before selection.

To obtain a pdf of an instrument, users can simply tap on the desired instrument to download the document directly to their mobile device, making it immediately accessible for review or further action, anytime and anywhere.

Celia Flowers, who serves as both the Owner of East Texas Title and RecordsOnline, remarked, "ROMobile vividly demonstrates precisely how East Texas Title, working strategically in close partnership with RecordsOnline, consistently continues to lead the industry in proficiently employing advanced technology to effectively deliver tangible and real results within an industry sector that has, up until recently, been predominantly characterized by manual processes and extensive paperwork."

ROMobile is currently available for immediate and convenient free download exclusively for existing RecordsOnline subscribers. It can be found in the Apple App Store for iOS devices, and will be made available very soon in the Google Play Store for Android users. To access the powerful features of ROMobile, users simply need to download the application and then log in using their established and existing login ID and password to gain full access to its capabilities.

About RecordsOnline, LLC

RecordsOnline is a flexible property records platform serving title agents, underwriters, oil and gas companies, surveyors, attorneys, and other professionals across Texas. Subscribers can access the database from any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. The company is headquartered in Tyler, Texas. For more information, visit recordsonline.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Hallmark

Executive Vice President

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 903.245.7445

SOURCE RecordsOnline, LLC