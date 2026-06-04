RecordsOnline Unveils Its AI Suite for Title at TLTA 2026, Pairing Three AI Engines with Professional Examiner Review

Tyler-based title production technology company debuts ChainOfTitleAI, RunsheetAI, and CommitmentAI — built natively on its U.S.-patented title plant, with a professional examiner reviewing every output before it reaches the closing table

FRISCO, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecordsOnline, LLC, the Tyler-based technology company powering title production across Texas, today introduced its AI Suite for Title at the Texas Land Title Association (TLTA) Annual Conference in Frisco, Texas. The suite brings together three purpose-built AI engines — ChainOfTitleAI, RunsheetAI, and CommitmentAI — in a single workflow where a professional examiner reviews every output before it reaches a customer's file. The guiding principle is straightforward: AI does the research, and the company's professionals make the judgment.

Built natively on the company's U.S.-patented title plant rather than bolted onto an existing process, the AI Suite is designed to clear a regulatory and reliability bar that RecordsOnline argues most AI-title vendors cannot. The same property and the same runsheet produce the same result every time, and a professional examiner remains in the loop at each stage — keeping the work product reliable at the closing table and keeping model risk off the title agent.

"The examiner's judgment is what makes a title commitment complete and accurate," said Celia C. Flowers, Founder of RecordsOnline and a quadruple board-certified Texas attorney. "We didn't build the AI Suite to replace that judgment — we built it to extend it. A chatbot that occasionally confuses Tuesday's answer with Monday's is fine. A commitment that occasionally hallucinates a release is not. Our customers have been asking how to use AI in their actual title workflow to deliver better service — not in marketing, but in what reaches the closing table. The AI Suite is our answer."

One workflow, three AI engines

The AI Suite moves an order through three sequential engines, each followed by examiner review:

ChainOfTitleAI — Build the chain. AI assembles a complete chain of title from the geographically indexed plant — every tract, every party, every instrument — reading thousands of documents per file in minutes.

AI assembles a complete chain of title from the geographically indexed plant — every tract, every party, every instrument — reading thousands of documents per file in minutes. RunsheetAI — Generate the runsheet. AI converts the approved chain into a clean, structured runsheet, ready for examination with annotations and collaboration intact.

AI converts the approved chain into a clean, structured runsheet, ready for examination with annotations and collaboration intact. CommitmentAI — Draft the commitment. AI populates Schedules A, B, and C from the approved runsheet in the customer's standard language, pushed straight into their production system.

Between and around those steps, automated intake, QA validation, and direct system delivery handle volume, while a professional examiner reviews and approves the chain, the runsheet, and the final commitment before delivery. When the AI flags an issue, it routes to a human for correction and back into the flow.

Why title agents are choosing the AI Suite

An examiner traditionally must open and read every relevant instrument by hand, a task that can take days on large or complex files. By reading thousands of documents per file in minutes, the AI Suite preserves the examiner's thoroughness while removing the hours. Every output is grounded in real plant records and reviewed by a professional examiner — with an average of 20 years of experience — before it leaves the platform. One examiner using the suite can produce what a team produces today, with residential lot-and-block commitments delivered as fast as same day, and with no rekeying or reformatting.

Fits the systems title professionals already use

The AI Suite is designed to fit existing production systems — including Qualia, SoftPro, RamQuest, ResWare, Closingsite, Settlor, and ClosingUSA. Customers send an order and receive a finished, examiner-approved work product: a chain of title, a structured runsheet, Schedules A, B, and C in their own language, and a commitment data file that imports directly — with zero rekeying and no broken workflow.

Who it's for

The AI Suite is built for everyone who works the records — title agents and underwriters, lenders, oil and gas operators, attorneys, right-of-way agents, surveyors and appraisers, and banking and real estate teams. It is generally available now across all 94 and growing licensable Texas counties.

See it at TLTA 2026

RecordsOnline is releasing the AI Suite at the TLTA Annual Conference in Frisco, Texas, June 8–10, 2026. Attendees can stop by the company's booth for a walkthrough of ChainOfTitleAI, RunsheetAI, and CommitmentAI and a Q&A with the team. After the show, demos can be scheduled at recordsonline.com or through a RecordsOnline Business Development Manager.

About RecordsOnline, LLC

RecordsOnline is a Texas-based technology company serving the title production industry through licensable title plants covering 94, and growing, counties — approximately 80% of the state's population — and CAD data search across all 254 Texas counties. The platform is built on the U.S.-patented Search-Monitor-Notification System (U.S. Patent No. 11,023,450), with geographic indexing of every tract and integrated historic and current records on a single platform. RecordsOnline is led by founder Celia C. Flowers, a quadruple board-certified Texas attorney, and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas. For more information, visit recordsonline.com.

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SOURCE RecordsOnline, LLC