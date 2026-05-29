RecordsOnline and Leopard Consulting Group Publish White Paper on What "Real" AI Means in Title -- and Why a Human Examiner Is the Difference

Tyler-based title production technology company with its technology partner, Leopard Consulting Group, makes the case that AI without a professional examiner isn't a title product — it's a liability — and lays out the disciplined workflow it built to deliver legal-grade work at the closing table

TYLER, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecordsOnline, LLC, the Tyler-based technology company powering title production across Texas, today published a new white paper with its technology partner, Leopard Consulting Group, explaining why artificial intelligence matters in title work and what "real" AI means to the company. Titled "AI Without a Professional Examiner Isn't a Title Product. It's a Liability," the paper argues that most AI in the title industry stops at chatbots, surface automation, or re-skinned third-party data feeds — leaving the substance of the work untouched — and details the disciplined, human-in-the-loop workflow RecordsOnline built instead.

The paper centers on the question the company says every title agent is actually asking: how to use AI in a real title workflow to deliver better service — not in marketing, but in what reaches the closing table. RecordsOnline's answer is that AI does the research while the examiner makes the judgment, the only configuration the company believes produces legal-grade work product without transferring model risk to the title agent or underwriter.

"AI without an examiner in the loop isn't a title product. It's a liability. We built the loop," said Celia C. Flowers, Founder of RecordsOnline and a quadruple board-certified Texas attorney. "A chatbot that occasionally confuses Tuesday's answer with Monday's is fine. A commitment that occasionally hallucinates a release is not. While others jumped into the water without knowing how deep it is, we took the time to understand it — and built AI into a workflow our examiners still own."

What the white paper covers

Why generic AI fails the title workflow. Consistency is non-negotiable, the data is unstructured and jurisdictionally complex, and liability is real — three properties that expose the limits of an unscaffolded, consumer-grade AI.

Consistency is non-negotiable, the data is unstructured and jurisdictionally complex, and liability is real — three properties that expose the limits of an unscaffolded, consumer-grade AI. The difference between chatbot AI and workflow AI. RecordsOnline's engines are grounded in real plant data, return schema-validated output, run at fixed temperature for repeatable results, and hand off to a human reviewer at defined stages.

RecordsOnline's engines are grounded in real plant data, return schema-validated output, run at fixed temperature for repeatable results, and hand off to a human reviewer at defined stages. Six elements of disciplined AI for title. Direct access to Texas county records, a patented in-house platform, experienced examiners in the loop, quantifiable and repeatable results, speed and depth, and document-level relationship discovery.

Direct access to Texas county records, a patented in-house platform, experienced examiners in the loop, quantifiable and repeatable results, speed and depth, and document-level relationship discovery. How an order moves through the platform. From plant-anchored search through AI examination, examiner review and approval at each stage, system-to-system delivery, and ongoing patented notifications between commitment and closing.

From plant-anchored search through AI examination, examiner review and approval at each stage, system-to-system delivery, and ongoing patented notifications between commitment and closing. What customers see. Deeper coverage, faster turnaround, quantifiable consistency, and cost discipline — with residential lot-and-block commitments delivered as fast as same day.

Built on three foundations

The white paper makes the case that AI in title is only as good as what sits beneath it. RecordsOnline spent years building three foundations before layering AI on top: a licensable abstract plant covering 94 Texas counties and growing — approximately 80% of the state's population; a patented search-monitor-notify platform the company owns end-to-end (U.S. Patent No. 11,023,450); and an examiner team averaging 20 years of Texas title experience. On top of those, the ChainOfTitleAI, RunsheetAI, and CommitmentAI engines examine thousands of documents per file in minutes, with an examiner reviewing and approving every chain, runsheet, and commitment before it leaves the platform and output flowing directly into systems such as Qualia and SoftPro with no rekeying.

The white paper is co-authored with Leopard Consulting Group, whose founder Larry Eppard has built technology solutions for title-industry clients including RamQuest, Pavaso, and RecordsOnline. "In using AI, companies must address how to integrate it into the business flow for maximum benefit," said Larry Eppard, founder of Leopard Consulting Group. "In this release, Leopard has created a system where AI becomes part of the natural workflow." RecordsOnline will also be demonstrating its AI Suite at the TLTA Annual Conference in Frisco, Texas, June 8–10, 2026.

Availability

The white paper, "AI Without a Professional Examiner Isn't a Title Product. It's a Liability," is available now at recordsonline.com and LeopardConsultingGroup.com. To request a copy or schedule a demonstration, contact RecordsOnline or visit the company's booth at TLTA 2026.

About RecordsOnline, LLC

RecordsOnline is a Texas-based title evidence and technology company serving the title production industry through title plants approved for the issuance of title insurance covering 94 licensable Texas counties and growing — approximately 80% of the state's population — and CAD data search across all 254 Texas counties. The platform launched in 2008 and was rebuilt from the ground up in 2018 and is built on the U.S.-patented Search-Monitor-Notification System (U.S. Patent No. 11,023,450), with geographic indexing of every tract and integrated historic and current records on a single platform. RecordsOnline is led by founder Celia C. Flowers, a quadruple board-certified Texas attorney, and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas. For more information, visit recordsonline.com.

About Leopard Consulting Group, LLC

Leopard Consulting Group creates technology solutions built around solving genuine business problems with the appropriate technology. Founder Larry Eppard's background in building solutions for a variety of clients in the Title Company world, such as RamQuest, Pavaso, and RecordsOnline, makes Leopard uniquely qualified to deliver this AI solution. linkedin.com/in/leopard

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SOURCE RecordsOnline, LLC