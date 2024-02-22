REcore Acquiring NorthstarMLS Proprietary Technology

The Minnesota-based MLS will become a shareholder of REcore as part of the agreement.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS and data licensing company REcore, LLC has agreed to terms to acquire selected proprietary technology developed by NorthstarMLS®. In addition to the sale of technology, NorthstarMLS will also participate in REcore as a shareholder.

This is not the first time that REcore and NorthstarMLS have done business together. Last year, NorthstarMLS licensed REcore's REcenterhub dashboard and it is now used by their 22,000-plus subscribers to access MLS platforms and services quickly and securely.

"REcore is committed to the progress and modernization of MLS technologies, and we were very impressed by the sophistication of NorthstarMLS's proprietary tech," said Katie Smithson, Chief Revenue Officer for REcore. "We look forward to developing further their already great tools into something that a wide range of MLSs and Associations can employ."

"We've experienced the benefits of the REcenterhub dashboard firsthand and know REcore's dedication toward turning MLS-built technology into a SaaS product for all MLSs," said NorthstarMLS CEO Tim Dain. "I believe this is an opportunity to elevate our technology capabilities for NorthstarMLS subscribers and share the NorthstarMLS technology solutions with the real estate industry as a whole through REcore."

REcore (REcore Solutions, LLC), positioned as an MLS SaaS (Software as a Service) and a data licensing organization, is a new company initiated by California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS). REcore was created to enhance the cooperative engagement of modern technology architecture and modernized and expanded data licensing – all for the benefit of other MLSs and associations. For more info, visit REcore.net.

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc. doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and eight client REALTOR Associations, supporting more than 22,600 REALTORS across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at NorthstarMLS.com.

