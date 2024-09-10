REcore Launches New Compliance Case Management and Task/Issue Tracking Software Products to Revolutionize MLS Operations

Innovative Tools Enhance Data Integrity and Streamline Operations for MLS Professionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REcore, a premier MLS SaaS and data licensing organization, proudly announces the launch of its new Compliance and Task/Issue Tracking systems. These state-of-the-art products are now live and available to all MLSs and other real estate organizations in conjunction with the REcenterhub platform, marking a significant enhancement in how organized real estate professionals manage compliance and internal operations.

REcore continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions designed specifically for MLSs, Associations and Brokers. The new Compliance system, recently launched for California Regional MLS (CRMLS), ensures that MLSs can maintain the highest standards of data integrity and adherence to industry regulations. This module is equipped with advanced tools for monitoring, reporting, and enforcing listing and professional compliance issues. Features for brokerages and agents provide a new level of confidence, partnership, and transparency to an operational process previously seen as somewhat adversarial.

The Task/Issue Tracking system, also live at CRMLS, brings a new level of efficiency to MLS management by automating routine tasks, tracking issues, and providing robust tools for task management and collaboration. This enables MLS staff and professionals to focus on what they do best — serving their membership and enhancing operational efficiency.

Key Features of the new systems:

Compliance: Real-time monitoring and alerts for potential compliance issues Comprehensive reporting tools to track and process compliance incidents Streamlined enforcement of MLS rules and regulations Visibility, tracking, and insights into Compliance activities for Agents, Brokers and Associations

Task/Issue Tracking and Support: Task, process and customer service automations streamline manual activity Collaborative tools for team coordination and communication Customizable workflows to fit the unique needs of each MLS



"With the addition of the Compliance and Task/Issue Tracking systems, REcore continues to deliver on its promise of providing cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by MLSs, Associations, and the brokerage community," said Katie Smithson, Chief Revenue Officer at REcore. "These products not only enhance operational efficiency but also ensure that our clients can maintain the highest standards of compliance and professionalism."

Early adopters of the new systems have already reported significant improvements in their operations. "The Compliance system has been a game-changer for us," said Art Carter, CEO at CRMLS. "Thanks to the automations and workflow streamlining it offers, our team is processing and resolving compliance issues at a whole new level of efficiency. Additionally, the Task/Issue Tracking system has significantly streamlined processes, allowing our Support teams to operate more efficiently and effectively."

About REcore

REcore (REcore Solutions, LLC) is a leading MLS software and data licensing organization. Founded by seasoned MLS professionals, REcore is dedicated to enhancing the cooperative engagement of modern technology architecture and expanded data licensing for the benefit of MLSs and associations nationwide. REcore offers innovative solutions designed to optimize user experience, ensure data integrity, and streamline operations. For more information, visit REcore.net.

