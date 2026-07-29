REcore Takes the Lead on Award-Winning Project NexusRE™ as NorthstarMLS Wins Inman Innovator Award

Recognition for pioneering AI-data-governance work arrives as REcore drives Project NexusRE toward alpha and beta testing

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthstarMLS has been named the winner of the Inman Innovator Award for Most Innovative MLS, Association or Industry Organization, announced yesterday at Inman Connect in San Diego. The recognition celebrates NorthstarMLS's leadership on Project NexusRE™, the patent-pending infrastructure initiative built to give MLSs and brokers greater visibility, governance and control over listing data in the AI era.

REcore, the industry-owned technology company now leading the development and commercialization of Project NexusRE, congratulates NorthstarMLS on the honor — and sees it as validation of a bet the industry made together: that real estate should help shape its own AI future rather than have it shaped for them.

"Project NexusRE is proof of what's possible when the industry builds the infrastructure it needs, on its own terms," said Tim Dain, president and CEO of NorthstarMLS. "We are honored to have this work recognized alongside the efforts of these other key industry contributors and excited to see REcore transform it from idea to infrastructure."

From vision to product: REcore takes the reins

Project NexusRE originated with NorthstarMLS and was shaped with AI strategy and development contributions from WAV Group's Fluente AI team. With the vision set, REcore is now leading the work of turning it into a product the entire industry can adopt — carrying Project NexusRE from initiative to infrastructure.

Commercializing Project NexusRE through REcore allows it to be developed as industry infrastructure available to MLSs nationwide, rather than technology owned and operated by a single MLS. NorthstarMLS will continue to serve as an innovation partner while REcore leads product development, commercialization and deployment.

At its core, Project NexusRE acts as a governance layer between MLS listing data and the growing universe of applications, platforms and AI systems that rely on it — a way to see and manage how data is used after it leaves the MLS, with clear permissions, consistent rules and broker protections carried forward.

"Real estate already has trusted data. What the industry needs now is a consistent way to understand and govern how that data is used as AI systems become more common," said Art Carter, CEO of REcore. "NorthstarMLS proved the vision. REcore's job is to build it into something every MLS and broker can put to work — and this recognition tells us the industry is ready for it."

New leadership, and the road to testing

To carry the project forward, REcore has named Jeff Fullbright as Chief Information and Strategy Officer, leading Project NexusRE's development. Fullbright joins REcore after more than two decades building technology, and brings deep experience at the intersection of modern architecture, scalable systems and AI-driven development — precisely the foundation Project NexusRE is built on.

"What drew me to REcore is the chance to build, innovate and help shape what's next," said Fullbright. "Project NexusRE sits exactly where I want to be working — at the intersection of modern architecture, scalable systems and AI. My focus now is turning a strong vision into infrastructure the whole industry can rely on, and moving it responsibly into testing."

Under that leadership, Project NexusRE is now moving into alpha and beta testing, with early partners helping to validate use cases, governance models and deployment ahead of a broader rollout. MLSs, associations, brokers and industry partners interested in participating in early testing conversations are encouraged to reach out.

"The AI era is already here," Carter added. "The question was never whether real estate would use AI — it's whether the industry would help shape the infrastructure behind it. Moving into testing is how that answer becomes real."

About Project NexusRE™

Project NexusRE™ is a patent-pending infrastructure initiative designed to help MLSs and brokers bring more visibility, governance and control to listing data in the AI era. It creates a governed environment between MLS data and the applications, platforms and AI systems that interact with it — supporting local rules, broker permissions and responsible innovation. Project NexusRE originated with NorthstarMLS and is being developed and commercialized by REcore.

About REcore

REcore is a leading provider of MLS SaaS and data licensing solutions, offering customizable technologies built specifically for MLSs and Associations. Their products—developed in collaboration with MLS leaders—include REcore (a powerful SSO dashboard), DataCore (a next-gen MLS data management platform), and robust data licensing tools. Built by seasoned MLS professionals, REcore's solutions simplify workflows, improve data security, and give MLSs more ownership and control over their technology ecosystem.

About NorthstarMLS

NorthstarMLS provides multiple listing services, technology solutions and market insights to real estate professionals across the Upper Midwest, including a majority of Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin and North Dakota. In 2025, the organization provided real estate professionals access to more than 97,000 listings, facilitating over 75,000 real estate transactions and contributing nearly $30.4 billion to the regional economy. NorthstarMLS is committed to innovation, data accuracy and delivering tools that help brokers and agents succeed in a competitive real estate marketplace. For more information, visit www.northstarmls.com.

SOURCE REcore