Recovco Mortgage Names Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovco Mortgage Management, LLC -- a leading provider of residential and consumer due diligence, quality control, transaction management, and loan servicing solutions -- today announced that Trey Beal has been named to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer based in Dallas.

"We are excited to welcome Trey to the Recovco team as we continue to strengthen our ability to provide superior value and service to our clients," said Craig Pino, Recovco President. "Trey's understanding of the secondary market will be instrumental in providing insight into our business operations and processes as our company continues to expand and rapidly evolve as a leading provider of Transaction Management services."

Mr. Beal is a seasoned industry veteran with 20 years of experience in residential due diligence, including underwriting (residential mortgages, student loans, PACE, and automobile/marine), regulatory compliance, RMBS requirements (NPL/RPL and new origination), operations, and client service management.

He previously held numerous leadership positions at Clayton including Vice President of Transaction Management and Vice President of Client Service Management. Trey was instrumental in establishing Centralized Underwriting facilities in Shelton, CT, Tampa, FL and Atlanta, GA. We are proud to welcome him to the Recovco team and excited to share his leadership.

Mr. Beal attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and served in the United States Marine Corps for 5 years.

About Recovco Mortgage Management, LLC

Recovco Mortgage Management, LLC , is a leading provider of residential and consumer loan fulfillment, due diligence, quality control, transaction management, and loan servicing solutions. Founded in 2009 by a team of experienced mortgage professionals, Recovco provides mortgage and consumer loan originators, investors, servicers, and aggregators with the tools and solutions to help maximize their operations while reducing associated risks.

CONTACT:

Thomas Walek

Peaks Strategies

[email protected]

917-353-7575

SOURCE Sprout Mortgage