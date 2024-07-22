RECOVER 180™ CONTINUES TO INCREASE MOMENTUM WITH SALES PARTNERS, BRAND AMBASSADORS, AND CONSUMERS THIS SUMMER

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, the organic sports hydration drink developed by renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, continues to drive sales distribution, consumer awareness, and media buzz as the go-to organic sports hydration drink of the summer - when optimal hydration is top of mind for all. Building off its initial launch success earlier this year, RECOVER 180 has expanded its footprint through strategic retail and distribution partnerships, while also attracting top-tier brand ambassadors across nearly every sport, including baseball, basketball, football, golf, and more. The company's ability to engage both sales partners and consumers indicates a well-rounded approach to market penetration.

Retail & Distribution Growth

After exhibiting a strong product release since its debut in January of this year, RECOVER 180 hasn't slowed down, quickly expanding its retail and distribution presence on a local, regional, and national scale. The company marked a successful launch at Discover Land properties across the US, and subsequent sales rollouts with national retailers such as Whole Foods Market and QuikTrip. Additionally, RECOVER 180 has strategically partnered with key regional retailers from coast to coast, including SaveMart/Lucky's, Erewhon, QFC, King Soopers, Smiths, G&M Oil, HyVee, Giant Eagle, King Kullen, Schnucks, Kroger MidAtlantic, Royal Farms, ShopRite, Wegman's, Kroger Nashville, Hot Spot convenience stores, and Williams Foods, to name a few.

At the same time, the company established a series of premier independent distribution partnerships, with national reach via Columbia Distributing, John Lenore & Co., Big Geyser in New York, Honickman Group, Intrastate Distributors, Pure Beverage, The Cheerwine Group, Stone Distributing Company, Balkan Beverage, Pacific Beverage, Folsom Distributors, Glazers, KEG 1, Choice USA Beverages, Northeast Sales Distributing, United Distributors, Lipman Brothers, and Gulf Distributing, A&B Distributing, and LDF. RECOVER 180 also secured strategic relationships with leading Anheuser-Busch distributors such as Donaghy Sales, Matagrano, Markstein, Pacific Beverage, Straub Distributing, Hensley Beverages, Jack Hillard Distributing, Eagle Distributing Memphis, and General Distributing. On the e-commerce front, RECOVER 180 can also be found on Amazon and DrinkRecover.com.

Brand Ambassadors

The immediate success of RECOVER 180 is further emphasized by the enthusiastic support from athletes who have opted to endorse and partner with the brand. RECOVER 180 stands out as the premier organic sports drink offering balanced hydration, empowering athletes to perform at their peak on and off the courts and fields. With its balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, RECOVER 180 delivers superior hydration to optimize athletic performance. The brand has an impressive roster of elite athletes from the NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA, and beyond who have embraced RECOVER 180 for its superiority over conventional sports drinks. The company has attracted best-in-class talent like Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, Anthony Volpe, Austin Reaves, Buddy Hield, Jared McCain, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kenneth Walker III, Wyndham Clark, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, and Michael Strahan, to name a few, due to the appeal of RECOVER 180. RECOVER 180's unique formulation combines coconut water with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins, and organic flavors, to provide the hydration necessary to recover strong without any added sugars, chemicals, preservatives or artificial colors.

Marketing Updates

To try RECOVER 180 this summer, you can find the brand sampling at local retailers throughout the country including Whole Foods Market, QFC, Smith's, SaveMart, Lucky California, HyVee, ShopRite, King Soopers, and others, and at various field events including athlete professional camps from Anthony Volpe's to Brock Purdy's, the Amateur Pickleball Association, local sporting events and much more. The brand continues to launch exclusive content from its athlete partners on its social channels. To follow along, check out @DrinkRecover on Instagram and TikTok, and to learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com.

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

Since its launch, RECOVER 180 has steadily expanded its retail and distribution presence with national launches at Discover Land properties as well as Whole Foods Market, and QuikTrip, and coast-to-coast retail availability at numerous retail chains. The company's partnerships also extend to premier independent distributors nationwide and can also be found online at Amazon and www.drinkrecover.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @DrinkRecover

SOURCE RECOVER 180