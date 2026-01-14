RECOVER 180™ Debuts New Tropical Ice and Orange Cream Flavors

Two new flavors expand RECOVER 180's position in the fast-rising hydration category

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, the premium organic hydration beverage brand trusted by athletes and active consumers nationwide, today announced the launch of two exciting new flavors, Tropical Ice and Orange Cream, marking a major expansion of its fast-growing functional hydration lineup as it kicks off 2026.

Designed to deliver both high-performance hydration and crave-worthy taste, the two new flavors bring fresh energy to the brand's clean, functional portfolio. Tropical Ice blends coconut, pineapple, and lemon into a crisp, cooling island escape, while Orange Cream combines bright citrus and smooth vanilla for a nostalgic yet modern take on a classic favorite. Light, refreshing, and endlessly drinkable, both flavors prove that great hydration does not require sacrificing taste.

Like all RECOVER 180 beverages, Tropical Ice and Orange Cream are made with organic coconut water, essential vitamins, and key minerals to support optimal hydration, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients.

Whether powering through a workout, recovering after competition, or simply choosing a better-for-you beverage throughout the day, RECOVER 180 is designed to support hydration for every lifestyle. With a clean ingredient profile and crave-worthy flavors, the brand continues to redefine what a functional hydration drink can be, New Year's resolution or not.

"Great hydration starts with great flavor," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of RECOVER 180. "Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday consumers want products that perform, but they also want something they genuinely enjoy drinking. Tropical Ice and Orange Cream show how we continue to push flavor forward while delivering the clean, functional hydration people expect from RECOVER 180."

As consumers continue to move away from sugary sports drinks and toward clean, better-for-you options, RECOVER 180 is positioned at the center of one of the fastest-growing categories in beverage. With its combination of organic ingredients, functional benefits, and standout flavors, the brand is redefining what hydration can be, whether training, recovering, or staying refreshed throughout the day.

Tropical Ice and Orange Cream are available nationwide in 16.9 fl oz bottles priced at $2.49 to $2.79 and in 12-packs priced at $32.99 on Amazon and at www.drinkrecover.com , with additional retail expansion planned throughout 2026.

For retail inquiries, contact [email protected] . For partnerships and sponsorships, contact [email protected] .

About RECOVER 180:

RECOVER 180 is an organic sports hydration drink designed for today's athlete – formulated to support performance and recovery before, during, and after training. Founded by beverage industry visionary Lance Collins (FUZE, Core, BodyArmor) and business icon Mike Meldman (Casamigos, Discovery Land Company) and designed with real hydration science and clean ingredients, RECOVER 180 offers a better, more functional alternative to traditional sports drinks. With no added sugar, no artificial ingredients, and a powerful blend of coconut water, electrolytes, and vitamins, it helps athletes and everyday movers Hydrate Better & Recover Strong. Since its launch, RECOVER 180 has steadily expanded its retail and distribution presence with national launches at Discovery Land properties, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, QuikTrip, ShopRite and available coast-to-coast at numerous retail chains. The company is also supported by premier independent distributors nationwide and can be purchased online via Amazon and drinkrecover.com .

