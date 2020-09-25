"Recovering" Environmental Attorney Manufacturers Reusable Masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past April, 2020, Pamela Fleischer was so distraught by the unnecessary waste being created by disposable masks, that she took her successful Reusable Patient Apparel company and began to manufacture Reusable Masks.

Fleischer says, "Twirl masks are manufactured here at home in the United States and uniquely designed collaboratively with a nurse for ultimate protection and comfort. Being of service for those who work on the front lines every day, has been very rewarding and fulfilling."

Pictured here are Twirl's trademarked masks EveryDayWear tm which have a replacement warranty. Pamela Fleischer

Twirl manufactured masks can be customized with logos and colors to help patients, visitors, and customers distinguish employees and staff and are backed by a replacement guarantee.

Twirl is Fleischer's 2nd company she launched when she walked away from practicing law. When she founded Twirl she joined forces with her childhood friend, Jacqueline Sight. Sight, who was already in the uniform industry, supported her dream to create Twirl's first unique products which were gifts which celebrated and supported life cycle events. Sight, the owner of Scottsdale Scrubs and Uniforms, brought experience of working with healthcare systems and providers. From a collaboration with Registered Nurses, Twirl began to manufacture Front Closing Gowns and Labor and Delivery tops and skirts. The more dignifying front closing gowns became very popular and have now been sold to Ob-Gyn practices, Birthing Centers and Healthcare systems from Arizona to North Carolina and in between.

This year Fleischer began manufacturing Adult and Pediatric masks made in a Los Angeles factory and ships them coast to coast. Twirl makes several style masks, 2-ply and 3-ply, ear loops and ties. In addition to Facial Masks, Twirl manufactures Surgical Gowns and Caps for Healthcare Providers. When new guidelines for Dentist Offices were issued, Twirl's Reusable protective gear gained great interest and now has national distribution.

About Twirl:

Twirl is a woman-owned manufacturer whose commitment to the environment and domestic manufacturing are both non-negotiable standards for Fleischer. Follow Pam Fleischer's company Twirl on Facebook and LinkedIn to join the movement to save lives and the planet.

