Recovery Activists and Parents to Join Together in Boston at Second Major Purdue Pharma Court Hearing

WHO: Nan Goldin, person in recovery from opioid addiction, national recovery activist, and founder of Sackler P.A.I.N.

Ryan Hampton, person in recovery from opioid addiction, national recovery activist, and founder of the not-for-profit Voices Project

Cheryl Juaire, mother of loss, national recovery activist, and founder of the not-for-profit Team Sharing









**Dozens of activists from across the country representing these respective groups and their partners will join Goldin, Hampton, and Juaire in solidarity. Hundreds of photos of lost loved ones will be on display to symbolize the human cost of Purdue's actions.







WHAT: Massachusetts Superior Court will address the merits of the complaints filed against Purdue Pharma by Attorney General Maura Healy which Purdue is attempting to have dismissed. This is the second major court date for the case; and the first appearance by the unified advocacy groups Team Sharing, The Voices Project, and Sackler P.A.I.N. since the Washington Post's reporting on the "opioid files." (The Post's reporting disclosed previously sealed federal data exposing the extent to which opioid distributors fueled the current day addiction crisis.)







WHERE: SUFFOLK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURTHOUSE, 3 Pemberton Square, Boston, MA







WHEN: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00am EDT







WHY: Activists, parents, and organizers will unite to continue to hold Purdue Pharma accountable for opening the Pandora's box that continues to kill over 200 Americans each day. Additionally, the groups will call upon the states to not squander any litigation money by demanding all funds received as a part of a settlement with pharma companies go directly to support prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction. They will call for more accountability for opioid generic distributors and manufacturers, holding them to the same standard as Purdue in the court system.







INTERVIEWS: Interview opportunities with Ryan Hampton, Nan Goldin, and Cheryl Juaire will be available prior to August 2nd via telephone and at the August 2nd gathering in-person in front of the Suffolk County Court House. Additional interview opportunities with activists and parents of loss will be available at the August 2nd gathering.





