Recovery Centers of America Announces the Hiring of Hundreds of New Employees Desiring Careers in Saving Lives During U.S. Addiction Crisis

"People are literally dying on the streets from drug and alcohol addictions and my team created our company, Recovery Centers of America, to offer a solution to this nationwide problem. We are losing Americans of all ages to addiction and we need special people on the front lines with us to help us save lives, whether as a nurse helping someone get into long term recovery or as a business development officer who is out in the field or a care advocate who is speaking on the phone to those in active addiction to get them the care they deserve," said RCA CEO Brian O'Neill.

With six inpatient treatment facilities in the Northeast, seven outpatient facilities and one medication-assisted-treatment clinic, RCA has been able to treat over 20,000 patients during the last three years. A nationwide expansion to the Midwest and South is planned with additional inpatient, outpatient, and MAT facilities opening in 2019 and 2020 to meet the increasing need of individuals suffering from substance use disorder.

Mike Frisbie, Director of the RCA Mission Center, located outside of Philadelphia, has a team of 50 dedicated to handling calls from families and individuals seeking help. "Our mission at RCA is to save one million lives. Every day on the job -- the Care Advocates do just that. The Mission Center is often the last lifeline to those in active addiction who want to get their lives back. In addition to a training program featuring a speaker series with marketing professionals, Care Advocates work collaboratively in a high-energy, high-tech environment gaining valuable experience for other roles at RCA."

Peter Barbuto, RCA's Vice President of Business Development, explained that business development officers (BDOs), are needed to represent RCA in the field to get the word out about our innovative treatment as the need for addiction care continues to rise across the U.S. "We are building a future where access to treatment for a drug and alcohol addiction is as easy as it is for other diseases. To get there, we need top talent from different healthcare and other business disciplines as well as committed college graduates. All will undergo a comprehensive advocacy and training program designed to teach both fundamentals and higher level marketing skills," he said.

RCA hires individuals from all backgrounds and careers who want to be part of the battle against addiction. Our workforce includes employees who are in recovery or have loved ones in recovery. The diversity of the RCA staff --1450 employees strong --creates an atmosphere most conducive to relating to patients who have suffered from trauma, shame, and stigma because of their addiction.

A comprehensive training program, full benefits and competitive salaries are offered to employees of RCA. We have full time, part time, and per diem positions available now. For more information, please visit https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1138641&d=ExternalCareerSite.

In 2016, RCA pioneered an affordable, neighborhood-based model of providing addiction care to help the droves of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions as the result of a nationwide crisis. Scrapping the traditional "rehab center" model of flying to another state for treatment, RCA's mission of helping save a million lives one neighborhood at a time, focuses on evidence-based treatment provided by top clinicians—treatment that can include the family AND is close to home, just like a traditional hospital or physician's office. Most RCA patients are not only able to travel by car to a nearby RCA facility but are also able to pay for addiction care with their health insurance policy as RCA treatment is covered in-network with most major insurers.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) has inpatient residential facilities in Mays Landing, NJ; Devon, PA; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at its facility in Trenton, NJ and an additional MAT facility is planned in Delaware County, PA and other locations.

Contact: Terri C. Malenfant

Recovery Centers of America

tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

(610)715-2144

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

