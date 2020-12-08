Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay Battles Addiction in North Jersey/New York with On-Site COVID-19 PCR Testing and Extra Medical Staff

"Safety is on everyone's minds now because of the devastating nature of this pandemic," said David Dorschu, CEO of RCA at Raritan Bay and an 18-year committed veteran of substance use disorder (SUD) care. "It's important for all of us to keep in mind that addiction is also a deadly disease. Because of this dual danger for those suffering from SUD, getting a loved one into treatment in a safe COVID-free facility can save their life."

According to Dorschu, safe treatment for SUD during the pandemic requires repeat testing and extensive protocols to battle the threat of the virus. He said that RCA at Raritan Bay requires that patients be tested for the COVID-19 virus during the admissions process, provided separate quarantine facilities until their test result is obtained, and requires that staff are testing twice weekly as well as utilizing other protocols such as temperature checks. At RCA, COVID-19 tests are performed by RCA subsidiary, GENETWORX Laboratories, a molecular diagnostic laboratory and leading national provider of COVID-19 testing. This affiliation allows RCA at Raritan Bay the unique ability to provide timely repeat testing of staff and of patients at admission that ensures a safe environment during the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Once in treatment, one important factor that RCA credits in the successful treatment of its patients is the highly credentialed team of medical doctors, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and 24-hour nursing care. Medical Director Dr. Andrew Youssouf leads this team of experienced clinicians. Youssouf is a double board-certified emergency medicine and addiction medicine physician.

"What stands out about RCA is the standard of excellence and this inspired me to come to Raritan Bay to lead the medical team and join the fight to help patients and their families get their true lives back," said Dr. Youssouf.

Dr. Youssouf has been an attending physician in Emergency Medicine at several North New Jersey hospitals including Jersey Shore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center. He also taught emergency medicine as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Youssouf received his medical degree from NYU Medical School and completed his residency at Morristown Medical Center.

"I was a frontline ER doctor for over a decade, witnessing and treating the fallout from addiction. At RCA, I see the transformation in our patients as they get better. The detox portion of treatment first treats the brain chemistry and the residential care then focuses on the underlying causes of addiction and works to treat those causes. At RCA, we can treat almost any psychiatric coexisting condition that exists alongside a patient's addiction," said Dr. Youssouf.

Along with treating co-existing conditions,RCA at Raritan Bay offers specialized programs for SUD for older adults, young adults, those who have experienced trauma, and patients who have frequently relapsed. A First Responder's program is also planned for 2021. Both telehealth and in person outpatient services are also offered. A second RCA facility in Mays Landing, NJ, RCA at Lighthouse, treats patients in the southern part of the state.

Patients can access care by calling 1-800-Recovery and talking live to RCA care advocates 24/7/365. Intervention services are also available in many cases and complimentary to assist the families of individuals who need treatment. Once patients complete a continuum of care, graduated patients will also be part of RCA's alumni program, which provides social and educational events and a support system for treatment alums.

Recovery Centers of America provides comprehensive addiction treatment at eight inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland, and St. Charles, IL. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at its facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ as well as Lansdowne, PA.

