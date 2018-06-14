Recovery Centers of America at Waldorf Upgrades Name to The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment

The new name, having officially been approved by the State of Maryland, will reflect the full scope of the continuum of care offered on the site's all-encompassing campus – including medically monitored detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment and free space open to the recovery community to host meetings for AA, NA, Al-Anon, Nar-Anon, family support groups and more. The innovative approach to addiction treatment provides a full suite of addiction treatment programs and offerings– all in one central location.

The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment provides individualized programs designed to address the unique needs of each patient – delivering the finest and most medically appropriate levels of care to individuals. Treatment program offerings consist of separate programming, housing and curriculum for:

Young Adult Females (Ages 18 – 28)

Young Adult Males (Ages 18 – 28)

Adult Females (Ages 29+)

Adult Males (Ages 29+)

First Responders (Police, Firefighters, EMT, Veterans & Corrections Officers)

Patients Struggling with Co-occurring Disorders

Patients Struggling with Trauma

"The purpose of The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment is to provide everything our patients need – from the first day they arrive for detoxification, all the way through meetings and sober support building in long-term recovery," says MCAT CEO Adam Brickner. "We're proud to offer a complete continuum of care that helps our patients get well and stay well – for life."

To properly reflect the broad spectrum of services available at The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment and to showcase all that the campus has to offer, RCA has launched a new website that can be found at: https://www.marylandcenterforaddiction.com/.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

