Recovery Centers of America at Westminster CEO Kat Stevens Receives Prestigious 40 Under Forty Outstanding Leader Award

As detailed in the WBJ winner profile , Stevens' leadership skills and in-depth clinical experience in the substance use disorder (SUD) field have made RCA Westminster a top addiction treatment provider in the region with successful specialty programs such as RESCU , for first responders and military service members, PRISE , for patients who have relapsed, the Breaking Free program for individuals who have experienced trauma, and Evolutions for older adults. Under Steven's tutelage, RCA Westminster remained safely open to treat more than 3,600 patients in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic utilizing rigorous protocols and a testing regimen.

Now in its 22nd year, Worcester Business Journal's 40 Under Forty Awards program recognizes outstanding young leaders who are shaking up the Central Massachusetts business community and providing leadership into the future. Stevens was chosen among hundreds of nominations from a variety of industries. Selections are made based on an individual's commitment to business success and personal growth along with a passion to help strengthen the communities that they live and work in.

Stevens had been at the RCA at Westminster, Massachusetts facility since 2017. She holds a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Assumption College with concentrations in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Child & Family Interventions and is a Massachusetts Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC). She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology, with concentration in Women's Studies from Worcester State College. With over 15 years of experience in the behavioral healthcare field, including 12 years of treating substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders, Stevens has provided leadership in multiple modalities of treatment, including acute treatment, inpatient and residential outpatient, and community-based support services.

"Quite frankly, I was blown away when I read Kat Stevens' nomination for the 40 Under Forty awards. Everything she has done leading up to and after taking over as RCA Westminster CEO is impressive, especially in the increasingly important realm of addiction treatment," WBJ Editor Brad Kane said. "WBJ has had 880 professionals win a 40 under Forty award over the last 22 years, and Stevens is one of those winners whose inclusion elevates the entire class and the status of the honor itself."

"I am humbled to receive this award and am grateful to support this patient population who has an ever-growing need for treatment. I am especially proud to be part of the Westminster, RCA team who work relentlessly to provide exceptional, quality treatment to our patients for sustainable, long-term recovery. Both the staff and the patients inspire me every day," said Stevens.

On October 2, 2021, Stevens is organizing Recovery Centers of America's inaugural Recovery Ride. This fundraising event at RCA Westminster will be held to raise money for the A.E.D. Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Central Massachusetts which assists individuals in need of addiction treatment services, educates the community, and works to defeat the stigma associated with addiction. The A.E.D. Foundation was formed in memory of Alyssa E. Dunn who lost her life to drug addiction at 20 years old. For information and tickets, click here.

Recovery Centers of America at Westminster , located west of Boston, is a state-of-the-art 90-bed substance use disorder facility using a full spectrum of care from acute treatment services (ATS/detox), clinical stabilization services (CSS/inpatient), a range of outpatient services, medication-assisted-treatment, and an active, supportive alumni network. Recovery Centers of America's two substance use disorder treatment facilities in Massachusetts, Recovery Centers of America at Westminster and Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, have both received designations as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by a leading national magazine and statistics firm. For media interviews, please contact Terri Malenfant at [email protected]

