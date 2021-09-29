Recovery Centers of America at Westminster, MA Announces Motorcycle Recovery Ride on October 2 to Benefit NonProfit A.E.D. Foundation

"We are riding to honor our community members who lost their lives to the disease of addiction, including Stephen DiGiovanni, Alyssa Dunn, and our own RCA employee Joe McKay," said Kat Stevens, CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Westminster. "We are also riding to support a local nonprofit organization, the A.E.D. Foundation, that is helping to break down the barriers to treatment that exist every day for those with fighting this terrible disease."

"We are riding to honor our community members who lost their lives to the disease of addiction,"

RCA Westminster will donate all funds raised from the Memorial Recovery Ride and barbecue event to the central Massachusetts-based A.E.D. Foundation which assists individuals in need of addiction treatment services, educates the community, and works to defeat the stigma associated with addiction. The A.E.D. Foundation was formed in memory of Alyssa E. Dunn who lost her life to drug addiction at 20 years old.

"We are excited to be a part of the first RCA Westminster Memorial Recovery Ride," said Michelle Dunn, founder of the A.E.D. Foundation. "Being connected is crucial to the recovery process and the pandemic has created this additional barrier for those who already struggle to reach out for help. The A.E.D. Foundation is committed to our mission of assisting those in recovery and their family members, educating the community, and defeating the stigma associated with substance use disorders."

Participants can preregister here for the RCA Westminster Memorial Recovery Ride or at the event on October 2 at 9 AM. Kickstands go up at 10:30 AM at the RCA facility at 9 Village Road, Westminster, Massachusetts 01473. After the Ride, there will be a barbecue lunch with a DJ, raffle prizes donated by the community, and cornhole. For information and tickets to the event, click here .

Recovery Centers of America at Westminster is a state-of-the-art 95-bed substance use disorder facility providing a full spectrum of care from acute treatment services (ATS/detox), clinical stabilization services (CSS/inpatient), a range of outpatient services, medication-assisted-treatment, and an active, supportive alumni network. Recovery Centers of America's two substance use disorder treatment facilities in Massachusetts, Recovery Centers of America at Westminster and Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, have both received designations as best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by Newsweek magazine. For RCA's evidence-based substance use disorder treatment or to schedule a tour, call 1-800-Recovery 24/7/365 to obtain help.

For media interviews, please contact Terri Malenfant at [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCAWestminster/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA ;

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/channel/

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

recoverycentersofamerica.com

