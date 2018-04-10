Recovery Centers of America Commends Senator Elizabeth Warren's Call for New Federal Legislation to Combat the Opioid Crisis

"We are in full support of the legislation proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Elijah Cummings," said Dr. Deni Carise, Chief Scientific Officer of Recovery Centers of America. "In addition to the call for substantial increases in federal funding, it was incredibly inspiring to hear Sen. Warren advocate for ending the stigma associated with the disease of addiction during her announcement last week."

"The stigma surrounding this devastating disease keeps people from getting treatment and from celebrating their successes in recovery," Dr. Carise added. "We must make sure that people wrestling with this disease – no matter who they are or where they come from – know where to go and how to get help. We need to provide quality, effective, affordable treatment options in every neighborhood, so every individual and every family has the chance to get well."

"We need to provide families and their loved ones with the tools and resources they need to help support them as they transition to a life of recovery," she continued. "And we have to work together – at home and in the community – to help eliminate the stigma around addiction and encourage those struggling with substance use disorders to seek help before it's too late."

The bill is modeled after the Ryan White CARE Act, a federal bill passed in the 1980s to battle the AIDS epidemic. The proposed legislation would also require pharmaceutical executives to certify that their companies are not breaking the law in the way that they label and market opioid drugs.

Recovery Centers of America provides world-class education and clinical treatment in inpatient and outpatient settings throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

Who do you know we can help today?

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact:

Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications

bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contact:

Elizabeth DiVito, The Castle Group

(617) 337-9523

edivito@thecastlegrp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-commends-senator-elizabeth-warrens-call-for-new-federal-legislation-to-combat-the-opioid-crisis-300627529.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America (RCA)

Related Links

https://recoverycentersofamerica.com

