Recovery Centers of America Danvers Provides Free, Safe and Comfortable Meeting Space for Organizations and Support Groups Within the Community

The meeting space is available to organizations working to help people overcome drug and alcohol abuse, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, family support groups and any other local 12-step program or recovery-based fellowship.

"Our primary focus is to provide the best possible care for those struggling with addiction," said Recovery Centers of America-Danvers Chief Executive Officer Laura Ames. "Allowing outside organizations and support groups to utilize our space provides more opportunities for individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorder to receive the care and resources they so desperately need."

For more information about how to secure the meeting space, please contact Lynn Divelbiss at 978-223-9262 or ldivelbiss@recoverycoa.com. The meeting space is available seven days a week on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Recovery Centers of America-Danvers facility offers comprehensive treatment services for a wide range of substance abuse issues, including alcohol, opiates, heroin, and methamphetamine. The campus provides patients with a complete continuum of care, including medically-monitored detoxification, residential inpatient, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and general outpatient services. Additional services include individual, group, and family counseling; educational seminars for personal and professional development; and wellness programs, including yoga and mindfulness meditation.

Recovery Centers of America provides quality addiction treatment that is accessible and affordable – including medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment – throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

RCA Company Contact:

Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications

bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contact:

Elizabeth DiVito, The Castle Group

(617) 337-9523

edivito@thecastlegrp.com

