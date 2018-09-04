Recovery Centers of America Expands Health Insurance Coverage for Substance Use Disorder Patients in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a neighborhood based addiction treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, announced today an expanded contract with Aetna, enabling the company to treat commercial members at an additional five facilities including Devon, PA; Earleville and Waldorf, MD; Danvers and Westminster, MA.

RCA currently provides in-network care for Aetna Members in Delaware and New Jersey and is committed to ensuring treatment for substance use disorder that is both accessible and affordable. Aetna is one of the nation's leading health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 38.8 million people. As a result of the agreement, Aetna members in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts will be able to receive comprehensive addiction treatment services at five additional RCA centers.

"Thanks to this expanded relationship, Recovery Centers of America can bring world class, quality addiction treatment services to more people in need," says Brenda Babbitt, director of managed care for RCA. "Aetna is one of the largest health insurance providers, and with this agreement, we now have the ability to treat substantially more people who suffer from drug addiction with the lowest out-of-pocket cost to patient."

Members who utilize Aetna's Behavioral Health Network will be covered for RCA's full range of substance use disorder services including detox, inpatient and outpatient programs as well as Medical-Assisted Treatment (MAT).

"We value our relationship with Recovery Centers of America as one of the largest providers of addiction treatment services in the country," says Louise Murphy, vice president for Aetna Behavioral Health. "We continue to expand our provider network to help more patients find affordable quality treatment for their behavioral health needs."

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

RCA's centers for addiction medicine are located in patients' neighborhoods providing easy access for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in patients' neighborhoods allows the company to provide patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where families live and work.

