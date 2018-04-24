Recovery Centers of America Invites Communities to Unite Against Addiction

The United Against Addiction event is open to individuals, families, local businesses, treatment providers, community groups and public officials along The Main Line and beyond. The evening event, which will kick off a national awareness campaign, "United Against Addiction," is expected to attract 200 people from the community.

With a focus on education, guests will learn about best practices in clinical programming, the 12 Steps, the importance of family involvement in addiction treatment and include free Narcan training. The event will provide resources, support and guidance to a community impacted by substance use disorder and empower those who want to fight back against the opioid crisis.

Speakers and Agenda:

6 – 6:45 p.m.

Reception, food & drinks

6:45 – 8 p.m.

Katie Sullivan & Steve Wicke , CEO of RCA at Devon : Opening remarks

, Medical Director: Clinical best practices Chris Brennan , Senior Recovery Instructor: The 12-Step program

, Senior Recovery Instructor: The 12-Step program Deni Carise , Chief Scientific Officer: Accessible & Affordable Care

8 – 9 p.m.

Sarah Rivera , Director of Nursing: FREE Narcan training

, Director of Nursing: Trish Caldwell , Family Services Director: Treating the whole family

, Family Services Director: Treating the whole family Q&A discussion with panel and closing remarks

The event will conclude with a 45-minute Q&A session for the public with RCA staff headed by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Deni Carise, an internationally recognized addiction expert.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com/events or call 1-800 RECOVERY.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

RCA Company Contact:

Bill Koroncai, Director of Communications

Bkoroncai@recoverycoa.com

RCA Media Contacts:

Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC.

Ph: 484-534-3306

tony@defaziocommunications.com

Kerri Del Collo

Ph: 484-534-3323

kerri@defaziocommunications.com

