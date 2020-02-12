Recovery Centers of America Launches Groundbreaking Education Program for Addiction Treatment Professionals

The ambitious program launched at RCA treatment centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts and some offsite locations offers addiction professionals free continuing education courses accredited by national boards, NBCC and/or NAADAC. These classes are essential for professionals in the addiction recovery field to maintain licensure, enhance their knowledge base, and stay current on treatment modalities.

Licensed addiction treatment professionals are desperately needed to treat the millions of Americans needing treatment for drug and alcohol addictions according to the just released National Drug Control Strategy report, the White House's plan to combat the nation's addiction crisis. The report states that there is a "substantial shortage of clinicians qualified to treat substance use disorder" contributing to a "treatment gap."

RCA expects to educate over 5000 individuals in 2020 through the RCA Academy. These individuals are dedicated to treating those suffering from substance use disorder and mental health disorders as licensed clinicians, licensed social workers, caseworkers, certified peer specialists, recovery support specialists, psychologists, and other careers.

"As our field has grown, so has the research that helps us know what works and what doesn't. Clinical trainings are an opportunity for everyone to expand their reach and better address patients' needs," says Scott Weisenberger, RCA's Vice President of Clinical Services and an instructor for the RCA Academy. "Although there are shared symptoms and motivations among patients, no two patients are identical. Seasoned clinicians know this. Armed with more and more strategies for helping patients, clinicians will help patients to greater success and better outcomes."

Courses offered monthly at RCA's seven locations include:

Trauma in Substance Use Disorder

Ethics in Substance Use Disorder

Co-Occurring Disorders

Intervention Theories and Practices

Treating the Family in Addiction: The Forgotten Patient

ADHD in Substance Use Disorder

First Responder Suicide Prevention

Identifying Substance use Disorder in the Workplace

"We are thrilled to do our part to combat addiction not just at our RCA treatment centers but by providing accredited courses at no cost to professionals working in the addiction and behavioral health field. RCA wants to be part of the solution to our national addiction crisis and fulfill our mission of saving one million lives," said RCA Director of Family Services Trish Caldwell, MFT, LPC, CCDP-D, CAADC, CCTP, Director of Family Services, another RCA Academy instructor.

RCA's nationally certified interventionist Rob Strauber CIP, CAI-II, CFRS, CRS, one of less than 200 professionals as credentialed in the nation, also teaches an RCA Academy course for credit for intervention professionals on the most effective methods for performing an intervention for an individual with a substance use disorder. Rob has performed over 800 interventions in his career.

RCA educated 650 individuals last year through their continuing education program which featured 42 courses at both company locations and offsite venues. RCA also provides free educational events to employer groups and others, including an event for corrections officers in a Baltimore area prison chronicled in an article by US News and World Report.

If you are interested in attending a training or learning more about RCA's continuing education program, please visit https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/professional-continuing-education/ for our full list of courses and to join our mailing list. Our trainers are also available to conduct trainings at your location, please reach out to Natalia Sheehan at nsheehan@recoverycoa.com to book a training or for more information.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) is an innovative network of neighborhood-based addiction treatment centers dedicated to individualized, evidence-based care. The company is in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. RCA has seven in-patient facilities in Devon, PA; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Earleville and Waldorf, MD, and Danvers and Westminster, MA treating those suffering from substance use disorders in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region. A full spectrum of outpatient care is provided at most facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at opioid treatment programs in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and Lansdowne, PA.

RCA Contact: Terri Malenfant at tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

