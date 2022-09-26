Recovery Drinks Market: North America to account for 31% global market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Recovery Drinks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 1744.69 million between 2021 and 2026. Also, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and food preferences across regions, among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recovery Drinks Market 2022-2026

The global recovery drinks market is fragmented. The market comprises a diversified pool of international and regional players. Expansion plans by established and international players are creating stiff competition for regional players. Regional players with significant market shares have also established a market presence, especially in the larger economies of APAC. In emerging markets, the standard of living of people is improving, which is a result of the increasing disposable income and, subsequently, their purchasing power. Therefore, these vendors must tailor their market strategies to suit the needs of their end customers.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, ASCENT PROTEIN, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., Fluid Sports Nutrition, GU Energy Labs, Hammer Nutrition, Harmless Harvest Inc., Mountain Fuel, Oatly Group AB, PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., RECOVER 180, Red Bull GmbH, Rus Organic, Skratch Labs LLC, Smartfish AS, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing consumption among millennials will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent laws in certain countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global recovery drinks market is segmented as below:

Type

Powder



RTD

The market growth in the powder segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of recovery protein drinks among fitness enthusiasts for muscle development is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

31% of the market growth will come from North America over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the presence of prominent vendors and increasing participation in fitness and sports activities. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recovery drinks market report covers the following areas:

Recovery Drinks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recovery drinks market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recovery drinks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Recovery Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist recovery drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recovery drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recovery drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recovery drinks market vendors

Recovery Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Decremental growth 2022-2026 USD 1744.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Spain, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ASCENT PROTEIN, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., Fluid Sports Nutrition, GU Energy Labs, Hammer Nutrition, Harmless Harvest Inc., Mountain Fuel, Oatly Group AB, PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., RECOVER 180, Red Bull GmbH, Rus Organic, Skratch Labs LLC, Smartfish AS, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

