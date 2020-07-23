Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction in Minority Communities during National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued observance of National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is examining and addressing the unique factors that lead to and sustain substance abuse in minority communities, as well as the barriers to treatment that they experience.

As the country continues to grapple with racial and ethnic tension in multiple areas of everyday life, this tension is exemplified through glaring and persistent disparities in the addiction and recovery landscapes:

SAMHSA's 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) estimates that 1.1 million Hispanic/Latino youth used illicit drugs in the past year, including 208,000 who misused opioids in the past year, and that 92 percent of Hispanic/Latino youth with a substance use disorder did not receive treatment in a specialty facility.

Despite relatively uniform rates of substance abuse among racial and ethnic populations, there is a disproportionate rate of drug arrests among the Black Community. Although these gaps have narrowed, they still represent a significant threat to the mental health and quality of life of this population.

Data from the University of Pennsylvania indicates that members of the Black and Hispanic communities are less likely than White patients to complete addiction treatment, due largely to socioeconomic factors.

The American Psychological Association reports that, although efforts have been made to improve access to addiction treatment among minority communities as a whole, comparatively little has been done to specifically help Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

A Deeper Look

Throughout the month of July, and in the midst of one of the most significant civil rights movements in years, Recovery Unplugged has been taking an in-depth look at the lesser-discussed issue of addiction in minority populations, including how income disparities and insurance access affect treatment and recovery; imbalanced incarceration rates for low-level offenses; and the unique factors that drive substance use disorder from an early age.

As we continue to provide care to a richly diverse client population, Recovery Unplugged is uniquely aware of the systemic factors that perpetuate substance abuse and inhibit treatment access. We're continued to addressing these factors and breaking down the barriers to provide care to as many people in need as possible, and our Music Assisted Treatment approach has been instrumental in that equation.

"Music is one of those unique things that can simultaneously be a cultural treasure and a unifier. It connects clients to the comfort and familiarity of their background while also helping them relate to other people by sharing it. We've seen these healing benefits change lives and guide our clients toward lasting recovery from addiction," says Recovery Unplugged Co-Founder and Vision Leader Paul Pellinger.

About National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in July, the HHS Office of Minority Health (OMH) will continue to highlight its free and accredited e-learning program: Improving Cultural Competency for Behavioral Health Professionals. This program is part of OMH's Think Cultural Health E-learning courses, which are developed to help health professionals develop the knowledge and skills to deliver culturally and linguistically appropriate services. OMH operates the Think Cultural Health website and provides free e-learning courses in support of the National Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services in Health and Health Care (National CLAS Standards).

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

