Recovery Unplugged Announces Opening of New Treatment Center in Nashville (Brentwood)

Opening celebration to feature Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band

News provided by

Recovery Unplugged

Nov 05, 2019, 08:07 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged is proud to announce its newest treatment center Brentwood, Tennessee, just outside of the American musical hub of Nashville. To mark the official opening, Recovery Unplugged will be celebrating with an unforgettable private concert on November 19, 2019, at the new location (255 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN, 37027) from 5:30-8:30 pm.

Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band and other special musical guests will be performing. The celebration will also feature some of the area's best food and tours of the new state-of-the-art facility.

Here's an all-access pass into the world of our Recovery Unplugged Nashville Detox and Rehab Center! When you're ready to get clean and live the Music City lifestyle, we'll be waiting backstage for you. Give us a call today. 1-800-55-REHAB. #iPartySober
The Brentwood residential treatment center offers 34 beds for medical detox, comfortable and beautifully appointed client residences, and a VIP suite for those who need extra privacy during their substance use disorder treatment. The facility also provides world-class staff of doctors, nurses, therapists and support professionals. Other amenities include a "Zen" room and "Jam" room to help clients regain their peace of mind and maximize musical engagement during the treatment process, and so much more.

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization, and the only substance use care provider to fully integrate music into their rehab programs. Offering locations across the country, including Fort Lauderdale, Austin, Northern Virginia, and now, Brentwood, TN, Recovery Unplugged combines traditional treatment methods like medical detox and counseling with innovative music-based therapies to help clients overcome their substance use disorder. The treatment center offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient and outpatient, and utilizes music-focused therapy techniques, such as live performances, songwriting, personalized playlists and more to help clients more readily embrace treatment. Visit recoveryunplugged.com for more information.

For more information about our upcoming Brentwood Grand Opening, contact Michelle Bryan – Marketing Communications Manager bryanm@recoveryunplugged.com.

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged

