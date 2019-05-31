Recovery Unplugged Celebrates Pride Month with New Outreach Initiative
May 31, 2019, 10:58 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of 2019 Pride Month, Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is ramping up its already considerable efforts to connect with members of the LGBTQ+ population who are currently struggling with substance use disorder (SUD). Beginning June 1st, we will be shifting the conversation to specific issues that lead to and sustain drug and alcohol abuse among this population. Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) indicates that adults defined as "sexual minority" were more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience past-year substance abuse. Key to addressing and reducing these rates is understanding and identifying their macro and everyday causes while also focusing on the often-limited addiction treatment resources available to this community.
As part of our Pride Month celebration, Recovery Unplugged will be on hand at the 20th Annual Stonewall Pride Festival in Wilton Manors, FL on June 15 to provide information, support and advocacy to attendees in need of treatment either for themselves or a loved one. We will also be featuring a series of articles focusing on the unique issues that drive SUD in the LGBTQ+ community, and what can be done to increase access to quality care. Finally, Recovery Unplugged will be highlighting important voices in recovery the LGBTQ+ movement, and curating a playlist that reinforces this group's unparalleled contribution to the musical landscape.
About Recovery Unplugged
Recovery Unplugged is a leading addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through an entirely music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.
Recovery Unplugged is acutely aware of the specialized addiction treatment needs of the LGBTQ+ population and provides targeted and in-depth treatment to help them heal. Our therapists have worked with those that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community across many different populations, and have come together to create a safe space for everyone that comes through our program.
We offer LGBTQ+ specific groups and the option to break "gender-specific" barriers that prevent transgender, non-conforming, and non-binary individuals from receiving the housing options, groups, and access to restrooms that provide them with the dignity and respect they deserve. We also strive to give our clients access to resources within the LGBTQ+ and recovery communities, as well as the ability to work with other community-based agencies to gain access to important hormone therapies and gender-reaffirming resources.
Contact: Dominic Nicosia
Email: dominicn@recoveryunplugged.com
Phone: (855) 849-4908
SOURCE Recovery Unplugged
Share this article