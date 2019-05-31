Recovery Unplugged Celebrates Pride Month with New Outreach Initiative

As part of our Pride Month celebration, Recovery Unplugged will be on hand at the 20 th Annual Stonewall Pride Festival in Wilton Manors, FL on June 15 to provide information, support and advocacy to attendees in need of treatment either for themselves or a loved one. We will also be featuring a series of articles focusing on the unique issues that drive SUD in the LGBTQ+ community, and what can be done to increase access to quality care. Finally, Recovery Unplugged will be highlighting important voices in recovery the LGBTQ+ movement, and curating a playlist that reinforces this group's unparalleled contribution to the musical landscape.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a leading addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through an entirely music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.

Recovery Unplugged is acutely aware of the specialized addiction treatment needs of the LGBTQ+ population and provides targeted and in-depth treatment to help them heal. Our therapists have worked with those that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community across many different populations, and have come together to create a safe space for everyone that comes through our program.

We offer LGBTQ+ specific groups and the option to break "gender-specific" barriers that prevent transgender, non-conforming, and non-binary individuals from receiving the housing options, groups, and access to restrooms that provide them with the dignity and respect they deserve. We also strive to give our clients access to resources within the LGBTQ+ and recovery communities, as well as the ability to work with other community-based agencies to gain access to important hormone therapies and gender-reaffirming resources.

