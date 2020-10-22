Recovery Unplugged Celebrates the First Anniversary of their Nashville Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers was excited to observe the first anniversary of its Nashville location this past Monday on October 21, marking one year of providing lifesaving, evidence-based addiction treatment to clients in the Nashville community and throughout the country.

While safety precautions due to COVID-19 altered previous celebration plans, Recovery Unplugged staff from all over the country came together to mark the occasion. Attendees honored the facility's first-ever client, Joey Grant, with his one-year medallion and a signed card: "It was one of the greatest blessings I have received being able to go to Recovery Unplugged," says Grant of his recovery and treatment experience. I have had so many lost dreams become reawakened and most of all, I have my life back. Thank you Recovery Unplugged for the compassion and love. It saved my life." Grant was the first of 425 clients treated at Recovery Unplugged Nashville this year, a number that is only set to grow in the future, as the organization endeavors to save more and more lives.

Recovery Unplugged's Nashville location is the newest of several across the country that offer Music Assisted Treatment® for alcohol and drug addiction. It offers multiple levels of care, including medical detox, and features a trained chef on staff, a "Zen" room, VIP suite, and a "Jam" room to help clients regain their peace of mind and maximize musical engagement during the treatment process.

Recovery Unplugged looks forward to another amazing year, and many more thereafter, of guiding the Nashville community toward recovery, peace of mind, and lasting independence from alcohol and drug addiction.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization, and the only substance use care provider to fully integrate music into our rehab programs. Offering locations across the country, including Fort Lauderdale, Austin, Northern Virginia, and now, Brentwood, TN, Recovery Unplugged combines traditional treatment methods like medical detox and counseling with innovative music-based therapies to help clients overcome their substance use disorder. We offer all levels of treatment, including inpatient and outpatient, and utilize music-focused therapy techniques, such as live performances, songwriting, personalized playlists and more to help clients more readily embrace treatment.

