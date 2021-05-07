Recovery Unplugged Florida Facilities Now In-Network with Magellan Health Services and Bright Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce that we have added Magellan Health Services and Bright Health to our roster of in-network insurance partnerships within our Florida locations. The two insurance providers are the latest in a wide array of major and mid-level health insurance entities, along with Cigna and Aetna, to partner with Recovery Unplugged, as we endeavor to expand access to lifesaving addiction treatment to the millions who need it.

The agreement took effect May 1, 2021 and allows Florida residents who are insured through Magellan and Bright Health to access treatment at Recovery Unplugged's facilities in Fort Lauderdale or Lake Worth under the pre-negotiated rates outlined in the in-network partnership. It has been established to make addiction care and behavioral health treatment more affordable and accessible to Magellan and Bright Health's thousands of members under their Florida umbrella of services.

Across the United States, overdose death rates are rising, eclipsing 81,000 in the year 2020. In Florida, there were over 5,260 deaths in 2019. In the meantime, only a fraction of those who need treatment actually get it or are able to access it. Recovery Unplugged continues to expand our in-network insurance resources to help more and more Americans and their families heal from addiction through quality treatment.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

