Recovery Unplugged Goes In-Network with Aetna

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased to announce that as of Friday January 15, 2021, we will will be in-network with health insurance leader Aetna, Inc. The partnership is the latest in a series of in-network agreements with major insurance providers developed to increase treatment accessibility and affordability to their members who are struggling with substance use disorder.

Going in-network with Aetna means that Recovery Unplugged will be able to increase access to its brand of lifesaving, Music-Assisted Treatment® to Aetna's tens of millions of members, particularly those who are facing addiction within their lives and families. The partnership will also provide increased opportunities for companies covered by Aetna to utilize the Recovery Unplugged Employee Assistance Program in increasing education awareness around workplace substance abuse and quickly guiding employees who need help toward treatment.

Recovery Unplugged is incredibly excited to begin our relationship with Aetna and looks forward to increasing our scope of addiction care to more and more people who need it. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration indicates that nearly eight percent of all American adults currently struggle with substance use disorder, but only a fraction seek treatment. Recovery Unplugged is working with Aetna other insurance providers to ensure as many people as possible has access to lifesaving substance use care.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average. For more information, visit Recoveryunplugged.com.

