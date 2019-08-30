Recovery Unplugged Kicks off 2019 National Recovery Month Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Recovery Month 2019, Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers has launched a dynamic and informative marketing campaign to help promote awareness, education and empowerment throughout the recovery community. The campaign will be targeted toward individuals in recovery, as well as anybody who knows someone currently struggling with substance use disorder (SUD). It aims to increase understanding of the disease of addiction, the everyday struggles of (SUD) survivors and common factors that can trigger relapse. It will also demonstrate the profound power of music to help individuals overcome their drug or alcohol dependency.

The campaign launches on September 1st and will feature regular blogs and social posts covering various aspects of the recovery experience, including life after treatment, special obstacles faced by the recovery community, ways to maintain sobriety and different things loved ones can do to help their friend or family member avoid relapse. The Recovery Unplugged iPartySober team will also be making the rounds at events and festivals in Florida and Texas to provide a fun and supportive party space for the recovery community and anyone who wants to party without the drama and pressure of drugs and alcohol.

As this year's National Recovery Month theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger, the campaign will focus largely on the importance of community support systems and the vital resources SUD survivors need once they leave treatment, as well as the enormous strides that the treatment and recovery communities have made to gradually increase treatment access and reverse the course of fatality. Fatal overdoses decreased in 2018 for the first time in 30 years.

Nevertheless, over 68,500 Americans died from drug addiction last year. Overdose-related fatality has reached alarming heights, often because recovering SUD survivors don't have access to the tools and support that they need to maintain sobriety. This year, Recovery Unplugged is using National Recovery Month as an opportunity to destigmatize addiction and mobilize the recovery community, as well as anyone who knows someone struggling with drugs or alcohol.

About National Recovery Month

National Recovery Month is an annual event established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 1988. It is meant to promote awareness and education of addiction and mental health issues in the United States and celebrate the efforts of those who recover. In addition to vital information on the state of addiction recovery in the United States, National Recovery Month offers a variety of marketing and outreach tools and resources to help communities all over the country spread the word of recovery in their own backyards.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization, and the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our rehab programs. Combining traditional treatment resources like medical detox, comprehensive behavioral rehab and aftercare with innovative and effective music-based therapies, Recovery Unplugged offers clients an effective, unique and music-focused treatment experience. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients heal. This music-based treatment approach has helped clients from all over the country access their confidence, break down emotional barriers and overcome their addictions.

