Recovery Unplugged Names Dr. Isela Werchan Medical Director of Its Austin Locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce the arrival of Dr. Isela Werchan to the position of Medical Director of our Austin, TX facilities. Dr. Werchan assumes this leadership post after serving as General Psychiatrist to Recovery Unplugged's partner organization CARMAhealth, a position in which she provided exemplary clinical care for substance use and associated mental health issues to our client population. In her new position, Dr. Werchan will oversee all aspects of clinical care, ensuring seamless continuity of treatment through collaboration with the rest of our medical and support staff: "I enjoy helping patients receive individualized, compassionate treatment on their journeys toward recovery. I am excited to advocate for those we serve as Medical Director while continuing to provide direct patient care," says Dr. Werchan of her new role.

Dr. Werchan will be succeeding Dr. Carlos Tirado, Founder and CMO of CARMAhealth, who will be transitioning to an advisory role with Recovery Unplugged as they continue to expand their programs nationally: "It's been a pleasure serving as Medical Director at Recovery Unplugged the past four years. I can't think of a more talented, thoughtful and capable person to assume the mantle at Recovery Unplugged. Dr. Werchan is one of the top addiction medicine doctors in our state. The staff at Recovery Unplugged love and respect her."

Dr. Werchan is board-certified in General Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry, and in Neurology and Addiction Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso and received her medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston before completing her general psychiatry residency training at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. She was Chief Resident and awarded the VA Outstanding Resident Award and the Van Dao Award.

Her training and experience includes the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders, traumatic and obsessive-compulsive disorders, and psychotic disorders. She has special interests in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), cognitive processing therapy, psychodynamic psychotherapy, motivational interviewing, dialectical behavioral therapy, and substance abuse group therapy. Her current primary focus involves the assessment and treatment of substance abuse disorders.

Dr. Werchan has experience in residential treatment program centers, inpatient psychiatric hospital care, outpatient psychiatry, and outpatient psychotherapy. She enjoys providing patients with care centered around their recovery goals, while also addressing underlying psychiatric needs.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

CONTACT: Dominic Nicosia, [email protected]

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged

Related Links

www.recoveryunplugged.com

