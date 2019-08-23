Recovery Unplugged to be Featured on A&E's Addiction Unplugged

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged is thrilled to announce that our VP of Business Development, Joseph Gorordo, alongside other members of our team, will be featured on this weekend's episode of A&E's Addiction Unplugged. The episode will highlight how Recovery Unplugged uses music to help our clients heal from substance use disorder.

A documentary television series, AAEddiction Unplugged examines addiction, recovery, and stories of hope in the United States. Focusing on specific individuals, companies, and organizations that are striving to make an impact on the drug crisis that kills daily and indiscriminately, Addiction Unplugged hopes to fight the stigma associated with substance use disorder by humanizing it and highlighting the reality of recovery.

The episode airs this Saturday, August 24, at 1pm EST on the A&E network. Its theme covers Music & Recovery, and examines how music makes the difference, especially in places like Recovery Unplugged's Austin Treatment Center. Our hope is that anyone struggling with substance abuse can see how music heals and helps addicts overcome the barriers that were preventing them from getting clean.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through a music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety. Our treatment approach uses music to engage existing evidence-based care models.

