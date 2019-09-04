Recovery Unplugged to Sponsor It Takes A Village Tour featuring Rapper B-RAiN

Recovery Unplugged was built on the idea that music can help people overcome addiction and reclaim their pride, dignity and mental health; we're beyond pleased to announce that we're taking this concept on the road with help of our outreach partner, tour headliner and Baltimore hip-hop visionary B-RAiN .

Supporting B-RAiN will be a collection of some of the most innovative and explosive hip-hop artists on the scene, including Colicchie, REM ONE, Joe Nester and KC Makes Music. In addition to their incredible talent and passion, these artists are bound together by their experiences with addiction and recovery. They're hitting the road to tell their stories and help others find their way to recovery and a better tomorrow. "This tour represents more then just me; more than just the music," says B-RAiN. "It represents how it takes the help of so many to get and stay clean. There have been so many people along my journey in recovery that, without them, I probably wouldn't still be here. This tour, I hope, will represent that when we lift others up and support each other, we can accomplish so much more than ever imagined."

The It Takes A Village Tour will kick off on October 3rd in West Palm Beach and continue for nearly a month throughout the country, ending in Fairfield, CT on October 26th. Recovery Unplugged has a full list of dates here. We are sponsoring the event in partnership with non-profit Glorious Recovery Foundation and Project Big. The tour is part of Recovery Unplugged's ongoing commitment to promoting recovery and sober living through music. Catch it when it comes to your area.

About B-RAiN

B-RAiN grew up in College Park, MD, raised by a single mother while his father was battling addiction. By the age of 12, B-RAiN's father was homeless, and he was kicked out of multiple schools for fighting, skipping school and using drugs. When he was 18, he got locked up and served two years in prison. While he was in jail, his father suffered a fatal overdose, an event that changed his outlook forever. B-RAiN ended up getting released to a long-term treatment center, after which he was able to stay clean.

B-RAiN was able to start a life in recovery in Baltimore where he continues to receive help from others in a 12-Step fellowship. Over the past 12 years, being clean and working the 12 Steps, he now has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters to whom he is able to be a loving husband and father. He now creates music, hoping to inspire others to follow their dreams, whatever they may be.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through a music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.

Contact:

Robert Yoder

(954) 368-0888

roberty@recoveryunplugged.com

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged

Related Links

https://www.recoveryunplugged.com

