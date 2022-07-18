Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Offers New Faith-Based Treatment Track as Part of Expansion of Virtual Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged is pleased and excited to announce the launch of a faith-based virtual treatment track for individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD).

Launched on July 1st as part of a comprehensive expansion of the organization's Virtual Services Program, the Recovery Unplugged Faith-Based treatment track will give more people struggling with SUD the opportunity to draw strength from their faith and relationship with their higher power to embrace evidence-based treatment and enter recovery.

Virtual Addiction Treatment from Recovery Unplugged

Over half the population of the United States believes in God, and 90 percent believe in some type of higher power (Pew Research Center). At the same time, over 40 million Americans aged 12 and older are battling substance use disorder (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration). Recovery Unplugged is addressing the overlap in these two populations while helping others rediscover or strengthen their faith to leverage it toward their recovery.

"Our faith-based treatment track is one of many that distinguishes Recovery Unplugged in the behavioral health landscape as a comprehensive treatment provider that will do whatever it can to help whoever needs it," says Recovery Unplugged CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Sossin. "We're extremely excited to open another avenue of care to populations who need our help to overcome alcohol and drug abuse."

The track draws on the traditional faith-based treatment practices and beliefs, including faith in a higher power, self-reflection through a spiritual lens, willingness to embrace change through spiritual engagement, and more. Sessions include scripture recitation, faith-based group and individual exercises that relate to personal issues and triggers, engagement with spiritual music, and more. Clients receive expert professional care from medical, clinical, and spiritual professionals.

In addition to the new Faith-Based track, Recovery Unplugged now also offers specialized virtual tracks for dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) clients and a comprehensive mental health services track. All virtual programs are approximately six to ten weeks. Sessions are available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9a-12p CST; 10a-1p EST; 6p-9p CST; 7p-10p EST. Virtual treatment is offered in all states where Recovery Unplugged operates physical locations.

Recovery Unplugged is a licensed and accredited treatment provider that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our treatment model.

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX, Brentwood, TN; and Annandale, VA, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.

