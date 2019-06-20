Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Providing A Safe, Supportive and Inclusive Rehab Experience for LGBTQ+ Clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers continues to be a proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. On June 15th, we were on hand at the 20th Annual Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Festival to offer our support and provide information about our LGBTQ+-friendly addiction care programs. The event was part of a comprehensive Pride Month outreach initiative; however, our advocacy and commitment to treating this population's unique addiction care needs extends well beyond June. On August 10th, we will be heading to the Austin PRIDE Festival and Parade, and have many more events in the works.

During our Pride Month Celebration, we've also been highlighting queer musicians and songwriters who are in recovery, and examining different addiction-related issues within this population, such as co-occurring mental health issues, family dynamics and access to treatment.

Fully Committed to Providing A Safe and Inclusive Treatment Experience

Recovery Unplugged is acutely aware of the unique addiction treatment needs of LGBTQ+ clients, and we're putting ample time and resources into providing a safe, supportive and understanding space for members of the community to heal. Our commitment to this undertaking includes, among other efforts, the implementation of gender-neutral bathrooms at all of our facilities and the development of non-12-Step program options. Multiple members of our clinical and support staff are part of the community, and we offer designated LGBTQ+ groups and the opportunity to break "gender-specific" barriers that prevent transgender, non-conforming , and non-binary individuals from receiving the housing options, groups and access to facility resources they deserve.

Part of providing effective addiction rehab is making sure that clients feel safe, supported and respected during their care experience; Recovery Unplugged understands this and strives to provide a sensitive, comfortable, safe and accommodating treatment space.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through a music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.

