Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Releases 'Twas the Night before Treatment Video to Help Those Struggling with Addiction during the 2020 Holiday Season

Crafted in the meter of 'Twas the Night before Christmas, 'Twas the Night before Treatment is a direct appeal to people struggling with substance abuse to get help, and an affirmation that Recovery Unplugged understands and the full range of feelings and emotions that they experience when they're looking for treatment. The poem is read by Recovery Unplugged Vice President of Business Development, Joseph Gorordo, LCDC, and is available for viewing and sharing on our Facebook and Instagram channels.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented anxiety and stress while also making it harder for people to access traditional healthcare services. These unique circumstances have led to a considerable uptick in overdoses in 2020. While the holidays are supposed to represent a time of comfort and respite, many people are finding this stress and anxiety compounded because they're not able to see their loved ones.

Recovery Unplugged has created 'Twas the Night Before Treatment to let people who struggling with substance use know that this holiday season is the perfect time to seek help so they can rejoin their families next year, during happier times. Watch the Video Here!

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

