Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers To Host First Annual SOBER GAMES

Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is excited to be hosting their first annual SOBER GAMES, benefitting the Face The Music Foundation.

Sober Games Fort Lauderdale, FL

The SOBER GAMES is part of Recovery Unplugged's ongoing mission to raise awareness, promote advocacy, and support substance abuse treatment and recovery. With between 200 and 400 expected attendees, the event will consist of a variety of competitive summertime team-based games. Recovery Unplugged will also be showcasing their classic #iPartySober root beer pong alongside volleyball, giant pong, and other party favorites. Groups can be registered together for "Teams," while individuals can register as "Free Agents" and be assigned to a team. Don't feel like playing? Food and fun will be provided to spectators and competitors alike. Catered barbeque will be complimentary for all in attendance.

The SOBER GAMES will be held at the Caldwell Pavilion from 1pm-5pm at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Sunday August 25, 2019. Tickets are free to the public, but donations benefitting the Face the Music Foundation will be accepted at the door. Metered parking is available at $1 hourly rates or $5 for the day.

We invite you to register online at sobergamesftl.com. Please contact Recovery Unplugged at 954-368-0888.

Recovery Unplugged wishes you and your team the best of luck and leave you with our take on these words of Olympic wisdom: Citius, Altius, Fortius, Sobrius – Faster, Higher, Stronger, Sober!

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization dedicated to healing clients through a music-based rehab approach. Combining traditional treatment practices like detox, counseling and medication with our innovative and proven musical behavioral care, Recovery Unplugged helps clients channel their unfiltered emotional connection with music toward their everyday recovery and ongoing sobriety.

