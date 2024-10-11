Recovery.com's Contributor Network Invites Experts to Join the Conversation on Addiction and Mental Health

Announces platform for professionals, advocates, and individuals to share personal recovery stories and insights

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery.com, a global platform that connects families and individuals to mental health and addiction treatment options, is sharing an invitation to write for its fast-growing Contributor Network. This initiative aims to add the diverse stories and expertise of professionals, advocates, and individuals with lived experiences to our growing mental health resources.

The Contributor Network offers a platform for individuals to share personal experiences and professional expertise on addiction and mental health recovery. Whether you are an expert or have a unique recovery journey, you can contribute articles, narratives, or specialized knowledge to educate and inspire others. To maintain the highest standards, all submissions undergo a clinical review before publication.

If you're interested in contributing, you can apply here. More information about the Contributor Network is available here.

"We're proud to create a space for the recovery community to share its wide range of experiences and expert insights," said Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of Recovery.com. "As a contributor, you have the unique opportunity to reach a broad audience while cultivating a deeper understanding of mental health issues, promoting recovery literacy, and supporting a community centered around recovery and healing."

Recovery.com's mission is to make it easier for people to find the right care by offering independent research and expert guidance. With a growing network of over 15,000 treatment centers worldwide, Recovery.com is a trusted resource for finding mental health and addiction treatment providers.

In September, Recovery.com celebrated a major milestone, ranking #196 on the Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies. The company was also named #2 in Wisconsin and #1 in Madison, where it was founded.

Recovery.com (formerly RehabPath) was created in 2017 to help people discover a path to recovery that is right for them, starting with landing on websites they can trust. It aims to provide unbiased, educational, helpful information about treatment for addiction and mental health, with a goal of connecting individuals worldwide with the right mental health and addiction treatment options. To learn more, visit Recovery.com.

