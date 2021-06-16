RecoveryOne and Cigna Team Up to Provide Virtual Physical Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions

With the launch of this solution, RecoveryOne and Cigna deliver differentiated value that aligns with both companies' commitment to harness virtual options to change the way customers and patients interact with the healthcare system, including their providers. RecoveryOne is the only full-body, virtual solution supported by 200+ proprietary clinical pathways. The company's proprietary, claims data-driven approach to identifying, enrolling, and engaging members with MSK needs targets and accelerates improved outcomes, empowering more people to reach the best recovery possible for their MSK condition.

"Cigna customers want access to quality care, when and where they need it – and that is what the RecoveryOne virtual physical therapy solution offers," says Bruce Grimm, Senior Vice President, Cigna, who leads the company's small and mid-size book of business. "At Cigna, we are committed to pursuing innovative opportunities like this one with RecoveryOne MSK that helps us deliver on our mission to deliver more affordable, predictable and simple health care to those we serve."

Mark Luck Olson, CEO of RecoveryOne, added, "RecoveryOne envisions a future where no one's health or life is compromised by treatable MSK pain. For every person we touch, our human-centered, technology-enabled approach makes best-in-class care delivery more accessible, affordable, and consistently successful from head to toe. We are excited to work with Cigna to make this mission a reality for so many people needlessly living in pain."

About RecoveryOne

RecoveryOne is a recovery-focused virtual physical therapy care solution for employers, partners, and health plans. In reinventing MSK care delivery, we have created evidence-based programs rich in human-connected care and amplified through technology. RecoveryOne reimagines conventional physical therapy by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

