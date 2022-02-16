RecoveryOne Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth in Employer Market

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne , a leading digital health innovator dedicated to improving health outcomes for recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries of all types and reducing costs, today announced the appointment of two sales leaders, Dustin Armitage and Matt Cervi. Both executives bring their expertise within the self-insured employer market to expedite sales and influence product and growth strategy.

"With the massive increase in demand for virtual MSK solutions, we continue to expand our team to further empower more individuals with access to a lower cost, clinically-validated solution," said Brian Harrigan, EVP, employer sales and client success of RecoveryOne. "The addition of tenured sales talent will enhance our efforts to ensure employees gain access to RecoveryOne's solution via their employers, thereby providing them with the ability to recover from pain affordably, and on their schedule. In turn, we hope to see a reduction in absenteeism and an increase in recovery."

Dustin Armitage , vice president, sales, will leverage his more than 13 years of combined sales experience driving strategic opportunities and initiatives with health plan partners and large employers at such companies as Sapphire Digital (acquired by Zelis) Welltok (acquired by Virgin Pulse), and Ovia Health. "I have dedicated my career to helping people live better lives, and after evaluating multiple solutions to achieve this, it was evident RecoveryOne is the solution I want to help bring to market," said Armitage. "I am thrilled to be joining a team with exceptional people, culture and a crucial mission to provide access to a full-body virtual MSK solution to achieve better health outcomes."

As Vice President, Sales, Matt Cervi will collaborate with self-insured employers to help drive utilization of the RecoveryOne solution. Previously, Cervi was at DayTwo, a Diabetes solution provider, where he expanded US market share through growth channels including health plans and health systems. Prior to DayTwo, Cervi was vice president, business development at Healthstat Inc., where he drove national sales within the Primary Care and Occupational Care Clinic Market, focusing on the customers' needs as they pertained to wellness programs and chronic disease management, among others. "My mission has always been to help others understand the complexities of healthcare and how to solve for a constantly evolving space," said Cervi. "I look forward to bringing this passion to RecoveryOne while keeping top of mind the importance of individual experiences and how there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to recovery."

Musculoskeletal diseases, such as back, knee and neck injuries, affect one out of two individuals in the U.S. The associated absenteeism and lost productivity due to painful MSK conditions results in an annual cost of around $600 billion , more than heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. In today's competitive job market, more employers are adding wellness benefits to help with retention. RecoveryOne enables employees to access care when it's convenient for them and includes customized care plans as well as access to behavioral health coaches to help keep employees engaged until they are fully recovered.

RecoveryOne offers a human-first approach, recognizing that no two people recover the same. Unlike competitors, the company has 200+ clinically-validated treatment pathways and 2,000+ therapeutic exercises that collectively address the entire body, providing the industry's only complete full-body virtual MSK solution. With the addition of Armitage and Cervi, RecoveryOne will continue expanding its market share and support consumer success by providing a lower cost, more accessible and complete solution than others in this market.

About RecoveryOne

RecoveryOne is a recovery-focused virtual physical therapy solution for employers, partners, and health plans. In reinventing MSK care delivery, we have created evidence-based programs rich in human-connected care and amplified through technology that help members from head to toe and everything in between. RecoveryOne is reimagining conventional MSK recovery by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Sandra Katz

1-917-692-5643

[email protected]

SOURCE RecoveryOne