RecoveryOne Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

RecoveryOne recognized for achievements in Virtual Care

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named RecoveryOne to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

"To be recognized among all of these innovative companies is an honor," said Mark Luck Olson, CEO of RecoveryOne. "I'm proud of the hard work by our team to deliver a virtual physical therapy and musculoskeletal solution that improves health outcomes and access to care, while lowering costs. We are driven by a mission to ensure that no one needlessly suffers from MSK conditions and achieves their best recovery while avoiding unnecessary treatments. As we grow, we continue to innovate, transforming the end-to-end care journey by creating a more integrated and simple experience for health plans, employers and providers as well as the consumers we serve."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

RecoveryOne offers a human-first approach, recognizing that no two people recover the same. Unlike competitors, the company has 200+ clinically-validated condition specific pathways and 2,000+ therapeutic exercises that collectively address the entire body, providing the industry's only full-body virtual MSK solution. The solution dynamically adjusts based on the individual's performance and healing process and includes Motion Trainer, a sensorless computer vision and AI technology capability that provides visual and audio guidance to help members perform their exercises correctly. Combined with access to physical therapists and certified health coaches, RecoveryOne delivers an enhanced interactive experience that drives better adherence and patient engagement which leads to better clinical outcomes.

